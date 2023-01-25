Pitt vs Wake Forest: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

The Pitt Panthers are hoping to bounce back and begin a tough stretch on the right foot.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are back at the Petersen Events Center, seeking a bounce-back win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after suffering an upset loss to Florida State last weekend.

They will face a talented offensive team that plays fast and scores in bunches. Pitt will need to tighten up their defense, which head coach Jeff Capel said was poor against the Seminoles, in order to top Wake Forest.

Game Info

Opponent: Wake Forest (14-6 overall, 6-3 ACC)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Petersen Events Center; Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Broadcast: ACC Network and 93.7 The Fan

Odds

Pitt is a three-point favorite over the Demon Deacons. The Panthers are -152 on the moneyline and Wake Forest's odds are at +127. The point total over/under has been set at 148.5.

Three Storylines

Containing Appleby

Capel said it plainly - the Panthers struggled to contain the ball defensively against Florida State. They did not win one-on-one matchups on defense and that is a big concern entering this matchup with one of the best guards in the ACC, Tyree Appleby.

Appleby, a veteran transfer from Florida, is averaging 17.9 points and six assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range and 46% from the floor. The duel between him and Pitt's own star guard Jamarius Burton - a fantastic scorer and strong, capable defender - will headline this game.

Keeping Pace

Not only can Wake Forest play offense, but they do it quickly. They are 77th nationally in tempo, compared to the Panthers who play at the 193rd-fastest tempo in Division I. It'd behoove Pitt to avoid playing to that kind of pace. The Panthers have struggled defensively as of late and allowing that many possessions mean leads could balloon quickly if they are not careful.

As always, the defense is key. Stopping the ball and controlling the glass will keep the Deacons from getting out in transition easily and scoring at a pace the Panthers won't be able to keep up with.

Bubble on Bubble

For really the first time this season, the Panthers will face another team fighting for their spot on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Pitt was solidly in the field before falling to Florida State but are now teetering on the edge of in and out.

Wake Forest was listed among ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's "Next Four Out", meaning they will be motivated entering Pittsburgh. Both teams have a lot on the line and even if Capel claims the Panthers haven't thought about or talked about their position on the bubble, everyone knows there will be a lot to play for.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Twin 2023 OL Brody, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz