Pitt Assistants Preview Matchup vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH - Pitt is coming off two tough losses, with the bye week sandwiched in the middle, and there are a lot of questions facing the Panthers.
"The one thing I'll say about them is they've been tested," Pat Narduzzi said this week. "Up until two weeks ago, we hadn't been tested. I think we've been tested pretty good now. They've had Michigan State, Cal, and Stanford. They've had to go on the road. They've played against good football teams. They have been tested. That's a bonus for them and us at this point."
At 2-2 (0-1 ACC), the season is far from over for the Panthers, but a conference clash vs. Boston College could go a long way in determining how the rest of the season will unfold.
Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski and secondary coach Archie Collins spoke to the media after practice this week about their respective units and how the Panthers match up with the Boston College Eagles.
Bronowski talked about how special teams blunders cost the Panthers dearly vs. Louisville, but also about how they can bounce back quickly. The tight ends room has also turned into a committee, with Jake Overman, Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas all receiving reps.
Collins talked about how the cornerbacks have been able to get by with a bunch of injuries so far this season, which has allowed a player like true freshman Shawn Lee Jr. to see a lot of action. He also touched upon how the current Boston College offense isn't like it used to be.
Boston College is 1-3 (0-2 ACC), and with losses to Cal and Stanford, the Eagles are looking like one of the worst teams in the conference. Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Longeran leads an offense that likes to throw the ball a lot, which they've needed to do as the defense has been susceptible to allowing points in chunks.
Pitt was tested in the air against Boston College, and that arial attack will continue with the Eagles coming to town.
