Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. Boston College

The Pitt Panthers have published their depth chart vs. the Boston College Eagles.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9) runs for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers released their depth chart for the Week 6 home game against Boston College.

There were a few changes from last week's depth chart due to several injuries from last week's game.

The biggest change is Ryan Carretta being promoted to the starting left guard. Keith Gouveia suffered a right leg injury against Louisville and had to be carted off the field. Carretta was Gouveia's replacement and played the remainder of the game.

In light of the injury, Isaiah Montgomery has moved to backup center behind Lyndon Cooper, and Tai Ray is now the backup right guard to BJ Williams.

Eli Holstein is also listed as the starting quarterback, even though he was benched in the fourth quarter for Cole Gonzales against Louisville.

Desmond Reid is still listed as a starter, despite being ruled out last week and exiting Week 3's game against West Virginia with an injury. Javon McIntyre is also still listed as a starter. He was injured against Louisville and played just five snaps on defense.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Offense

Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Mason Heintschel

Runningback
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Catarius "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Zach Crothers
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Nigel Manynard

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Catarius "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

