Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers released their depth chart for the Week 6 home game against Boston College.
There were a few changes from last week's depth chart due to several injuries from last week's game.
The biggest change is Ryan Carretta being promoted to the starting left guard. Keith Gouveia suffered a right leg injury against Louisville and had to be carted off the field. Carretta was Gouveia's replacement and played the remainder of the game.
In light of the injury, Isaiah Montgomery has moved to backup center behind Lyndon Cooper, and Tai Ray is now the backup right guard to BJ Williams.
Eli Holstein is also listed as the starting quarterback, even though he was benched in the fourth quarter for Cole Gonzales against Louisville.
Desmond Reid is still listed as a starter, despite being ruled out last week and exiting Week 3's game against West Virginia with an injury. Javon McIntyre is also still listed as a starter. He was injured against Louisville and played just five snaps on defense.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Mason Heintschel
Runningback
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Catarius "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Zach Crothers
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Nigel Manynard
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Catarius "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Trolled by Louisville Ball Boy
- Pitt HC Addresses Questionable 4th Down Decision
- Pitt HC Gives Desmond Reid Injury Update
- Former Pitt DB Throws Shade at Eli Holstein
- Pitt Not Making Starting QB Change
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt