Pitt Snap Count vs. Louisville Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered another loss after having a 10-point lead in the second half. It was also another week with a lopsided snap count.
The offense had just 56 snaps, while the defense played 88 snaps. That was also reflected in the nearly 40 minutes of possession for Louisville and the almost 21 minutes for Pitt.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Eli Holstein — 45 snaps (30 PASS, 3 RUN, 12 RBLK)
Cole Gonzales — 10 snaps (7 PASS, 3 RBLK)
Eli Holstein had another rough performance. He was 14-for-26 passing for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Holstein was benched for Cole Gonzales in the fourth quarter to hopefully provide "a spark" to the offense, Pat Narduzzi said after the loss.
It didn't work, though. Gonzales was 3-for-6 passing with 31 yards and one interception. He also had the lowest PFF grade on the team at 30.4.
Runningback
Juelz Goff — 40 snaps (23 PASS, 7 PBLK, 8 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 13 snaps (6 PASS, 6 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Jalynn Williams — 2 snaps (1 PBLK, 1 RUN)
Juelz Goff was named the starting running back after Desmond Reid was ruled out before kickoff. He led the room with 40 snaps, but only had just seven rushes for 32 yards. Ja'Kyrian Turner, who only had 13 snaps, had six carries for 36 yards. As a team, Pitt only ran the ball 23 times for 80 yards.
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 53 snaps (36 PASS, 17 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 47 snaps (32 PASS, 15 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 46 snaps (32 PASS, 14 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El — 9 snaps (5 PASS, 4 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 8 snaps (5 PASS, 3 RBLK)
The wide receivers had another good game as a group. Catatus "Blue" Hicks led the Panthers in receiving with four catches, 113 yards and another highlight reel touchdown. He also hid the highest PFF grade on the offense with a 72.1 score.
Raphael "Poppi" Williams also had four catches for 57 yards and a 38-yard touchdown catch just before halftime. Kenny Johnson had 51 yards on three catches.
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 41 snaps (27 PASS, 2 PBLK, 12 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 13 snaps (7 PASS, 3 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 3 snaps (1 PASS, 2 RBLK)
This was the first time in two games that Jake Overman was active and he played just three snaps. Justin Holmes saw the majority of snaps and had a pretty good all-around game.
Holmes had two catches for 17 yards, his pass blocking grade was a respectable 70.1 and his run blocking grade was the highest on the offense at 73.0.
Malachi Thomas had the second-best run blocking grade with 71.8 and had one catch for 11 yards.
Offensive Line
BJ Williams — 55 snaps (37 PBLK, 18 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 55 snaps (37 PBLK, 18 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 55 snaps (37 PBLK, 18 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 55 snaps (37 PBLK, 18 RBLK)
Keith Gouveia — 36 snaps (24 PBLK, 12 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta — 19 snaps (13 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
It was also another tough game for the offensive line. After allowing six sacks and 18 pressures against West Virginia, the line allowed two sacks, four quarterback hits, 12 hurries and 18 pressures against Louisville.
Keith Gouveia, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Cardinals, had the highest grade out of the linemen, with a 66.6. Lyndon Cooper had the top pass blocking grade with an 80.0 score.
Starting tackles Ryan Baer and Jeff Persi were the lowest-graded linemen. Persi had the second-lowest rating on the team at 40.3 and had a pass blocking grade of 25.6. Baer's grade was a 59.4, but he had a run blocking grade of 66.7.
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott — 74 snaps (31 RDEF, 41 PRSH, 2 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 36 snaps (12 RDEF, 22 PRSH, 2 COV)
Blaine Spires — 26 snaps (6 RDEF, 20 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 22 snaps (10 RDEF, 12 PRSH)
Zach Crothers — 10 snaps (2 RDEF. 8 PRSH)
Maveric Gracio — 6 snaps (3 RDEF, 3 PRSH)
The defense as a whole was successful at getting into the backfield. The group had two sacks, four quarterback hits, 14 hurries and 10 tackles for loss.
Blaine Spires had a sack and two tackles for loss and had the second-highest grade out of the defensive ends. Maveric Gracio had the best grade at 79.0 but only played six snaps.
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons — 54 snaps (28 RDEF. 26 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 41 snaps (17 RDEF, 24 PRSH)
Nick James — 40 snaps (13 RDEF, 27 PRSH)
Isaiah Neal — 34 snaps (12 RDEF, 20 PRSH)
Nick James was the highest-graded defensive tackle with a 75.3 grade and an 81.6 pass rush grade. Sean FitzSimmons had a tackle for a loss and a 67.2 grade.
Linbacker
Rasheem Biles — 87 snaps (32 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 19 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 82 snaps (32 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 34 COV)
Kyle Louis — 82 snaps (31 RDEF. 12 PRSH, 39 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 6 snaps (2 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 2 COV)z
Nick Lapi — 6 snaps (1 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 4 COV)
The linebackers had a strong game against Louisville. Rashseem Biles led the room with 12 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss and a 75-yard pick-six. He was the highest-graded player on the team, with a 90.3 grade, and led the team with a 90.6 pass rush grade, as well as the second-highest run defense grade at 86.9.
Braylan Lovelace had 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a PFF grade of 74.6. Kyle Louis had six tackles, a quarterback hurry and a 70.5 grade.
Cornerback
Rashad Battle — 75 snaps (28 RDEF, 47 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 70 snaps (19 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 50 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 29 snaps (17 RDEF, 12 COV)
Rashad Battle led the room with nine tackles and a grade of 67.7 in his first game back from a wrist injury. He allowed eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Shawn Lee Jr. only played 29 snaps, but wasn't targeted once. Shadarian Harrison was targeted six times and allowed four catches for 51 yards.
Saftey
Cruce Brookins — 86 snaps (31 RDEF, 55 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 83 snaps (30 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 51 COV)
Allen Bryant — 11 snaps (1 RDEF, 10 COV)
Javon McIntyre — 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 3 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 2 snaps (2 RDEF)
Cruce Brookins had the top safety grade at 68.3 and had eight tackles. Kavir Bains-Marquez had a season-high number of snaps after Javon McIntyre left the game early with an injury.
