Pitt Announces ACC Tipoff Attendees
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Capel, Cameron Corhen and Brandin Cummings will represent the Pitt Panthers at the 2025 ACC Tipoff, the team announced.
Corhen and Cummings are two of six players returning from last year's team. Corhen started all 32 games in 2024-25 and averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also shot 63.5% from the field.
Corhen is entering his second season at Pitt after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Florida State.
Cummings is coming off a 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game season as a true freshman. He also shot 43% from the field, 37.7% from deep and 82.1% from the free throw line.
Corhen and Cummings were each lettermen last season, along with Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye. The other two returning players from last season are Benjamin Mayhew and Jajuan Nelson.
The Panthers brought in nine new faces over the offseason. Barry Dunnings Jr. joins Pitt from South Alabama. Nojus Indrusaitis and Dishon Jackson previously played at Iowa State and Damarco Minor is from Oregon State.
Jackson was rated as the top transfer addition for Pitt. This is his fourth stop in his collegiate career, and he previously played at Washington State, Charlotte and Iowa State. He averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season, while starting 33 of 35 games for the Cyclones.
Pitt signed true freshmen Roman Siulepa, Omari Witherspoon, Henry Lau, Macari Moore and Kieran Mullen. Witherspoon headlined the class as a top 200 four-star recruit and a top 40 small forward from Washington, D.C.
Moore was also one of the top four-stars in the class as a top 250 player in the nation and a top 15 combo guard in the class.
The entire ACC media event, with both men's and women's basketball programs, will take place in Charlotte, N.C., from Oct. 6-8. The men's ACC Tipoff event will be on Oct. 7.
The ACC Network will have live coverage from ACC Tipoff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
