Pitt RB Named Best Freshman of the Week
Pitt Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week. The award is given out by the Maxwell Football Club to a freshman player who had an outstanding performance.
Turner is the second Pitt player to win this award. Quarterback Mason Heintschel got it after his first career start against Boston College. Both players are true freshman.
Boosie vs. Georgia Tech
Many Pitt fans were worried about running back play going into this matchup with No. 16 Georgia Tech. Star running back Desmond Reid was announced to miss yet another game with an injury, something he's been dealing with throughout the season.
Turner had shown some promise in previous games, but nobody expected him to do anything crazy this game. His career high in rushing yards before this was 127 against Stanford.
Turner helped Pitt get off to a hot start. Despite having no touchdowns in the first half, he still had impressive runs of 20 and 33 yards.
Pitt went up a stunning 28-0 in the first half, but Georgia Tech of course fought back. After some touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets and a pick-6 for the Panthers, the score was 35-21.
This was when head coach Pat Narduzzi made a very bizarre choice. Instead of punting the ball away on fourth down, Pitt went for their first fake punt of the season, directly snapping it to Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, who immediately got tripped up.
With the ball on Pitt's 41-yard line, Georgia Tech was able to score and make it a one-possession game. Pitt's offense, who hadn't gotten anything going in the second half, now got the ball back, but all the momentum was with Georgia Tech.
With hope looking a little loss, Turner had the moment of the night when he broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run on first down. Turner shushed and talked back at the crowd as this touchdown put the game away for the Panthers.
Final Stats for Turner
Turner ended with 201 rushing yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry. He led all ACC players in rushing yards, yards per carry, and all-purpose yards.
Turner also earned ACC honors, getting ACC Running Back of the Week.
Turner did this when it mattered the most. This win keeps Pitt's ACC Championship chances alive.
As it's unlikely that Desmond Reid will play against Miami on Nov. 29, one more great performance from Turner will be appreciated for the Panther's last regular season game.
