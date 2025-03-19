Pitt QB Julian Dugger Progressing In Spring Camp
If there was any doubt prior to last season, the Pitt Panthers learned the value of depth at the quarterback position throughout 2024. After getting off to a 7-0 start, starting quarterback Eli Holstein’s string of injuries rocked the program through the back end of the season.
Debuting in the wild overtime bowl loss to Toledo, spanning six overtimes, freshman quarterback Julian Dugger got his feet wet, moving from QB3 to QB2 after Nate Yarnell transferred out of Pitt following the regular season.
Dugger threw 7-of-13 for 77 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
Amid spring camp, head coach Pat Narduzzi is encouraged by what he’s seen from this year’s backup quarterback, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt freshman with dual-threat qualities.
“He's like a big boy. Last year, he was a little boy," Narduzzi said in Tuesday's press conference. "Last year, shoot, there was times he's supposed to go in and he's kind of hanging back, and he knows it. He's night and day from where he was a year ago."
“I think that bowl game did wonders for him. We know he played darn well except for that one pass he threw and missed tackle after that, but he's grown up a lot. We're really happy with what he's done since December.”
Last week, Narduzzi expanded on Dugger and the element he brings to the offense.
"You saw the bowl game, right? There’s no question about it," Narduzzi replied when asked if Dugger is the backup quarterback this year. "They’ll have to defend him in the run game and he’ll hurt you in the pass game, too. So, there’s always going to be a special package for him."
Asked again about Dugger packaged on Tuesday, Narduzzi infused some humor into the post-practice press conference before carrying on about his new No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks.
“I think Amanda was way ahead of you, asked that question last week,” Narduzzi snarked. “You might not be paying attention. You've got ADD like me."
“Yeah, we'll have some packages. Mason (Heintschel) is doing well as well. I mean, for a true freshman, he picks things up well, he makes good decisions. He's got a quick release. We're happy with, really, all three of those guys.”
Dugger didn’t display the ability he showed versus Toledo before and during the 2024-25 regular season. And since his debut, he’s building his game in an encouraging way through the eyes of Pitt’s head coach.
“He didn't show it in spring, maybe a little in the fall with limited reps just because you're getting the two guys ready, right? So, I would say we didn't see what you saw (in the bowl game),” Narduzzi said.
“Again, you knew he could throw the ball well but he's just grown up in the last few weeks, and he had to grow up real quick in that bowl game. He did a nice job, and we were happy with where he is, and he's still got a ways to go. He's not there yet.”
Dugger will see live reps this Saturday when Pitt heads to Acrisure Stadium - if the weather cooperates - for a live scrimmage.
