Pitt HC Names Backup QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into 2025 with a clear starter at quarterback, but no confirmation about who would serve as the backup.
Redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein announced his return last December and after a mostly successful 2024 campaign, he'll continue on as the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2025.
Holstein dealt with injuries throughout the latter half of 2024, which saw him leave three games early with injury and miss three games entirely, with the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10 the only game he played the whole way through.
Nate Yarnell made two starts and came in for Holstein in every game he started and got injured, but would transfer back home to Texas State after the regular season.
Walk-on David Lynch got the start for Pitt in the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo in Detroit. He had a touchdown drive late first quarter/early second quarter, but threw two interceptions, including one to start the second half, with Pitt down 20-12.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi turned to true freshman Julian Dugger, who put on an impressive performance in his first game.
He displayed his athleticism with 21 rushes for 88 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and his arm strength, as he completed 7-of-13 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and one interception
Dugger kept Pitt in the game for six overtimes, before they eventually lost, 48-46, to end the season with six straight losses.
He maintained his redshirt from last season, playing in just one game, and Narduzzi has full faith in him in Spring Ball, naming him the backup quarterback to Holstein.
"You saw the bowl game, right? There’s no question about it," Narduzzi said on if Dugger is the backup quarterback. "They’ll have to defend him in the run game & he’ll hurt you in the pass game too. So, there’s always gonna be a special package for him."
Dugger excelled at nearby Penn Hills High School before coming to Pitt, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and rushing for almost 2,000 yards.
He had a fantastic senior season in 2023, completing 101-of-192 pass attempts (53%) for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 126 carries for 776 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns, as he helped Penn Hills reach the WPIAL Class 5A Semifinals.
Dugger participated in a summer camp at Pitt prior to his senior season and impressed the coaches enough that he earned an offer, which he accepted shortly after.
With Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell deploying a vast and complex playbook, Dugger will have opportunties this season to come in for run plays or even show off his arm, making the offense an even more versatile one than it was last season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Previews Spring Roster
- 2026 DB Amori McNeil High on Pitt
- Pitt Wrestling Qualifiers, Seeds for ACC Championships Revealed
- New Jersey OL Rhett Morris Recaps Pitt Visit
- Three Prospects Announce Pitt Visits
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt