Pitt 2027 QB Commit Schedules Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers 2027 three-star quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele has scheduled an official visit for May 28-30, he announced on Feb. 12.

Verpaele has been committed to Pitt since Oct. 28. According to Rivals , Verpaele has taken two other unofficial visits to Pitt, and this will be his first official visit.

Verpaele is the second offical vist Pitt has scheduled for this summer. On Feb. 10, three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon from Buford, Ga. announced that he scheduled an official visit for May 28-30, the same dates as Verpaele's visit.

Verpaele is one of four commits Pitt has for its 2027 recruiting class. The other three players are running back Tyler Reid, wide receiver Jacob Thomas and offensive lineman Colin Urrea.

Verpaele On Paper

Verpaele stands at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and plays his high school ball for Merritt Island in Florida. According to his X profile , Verpaele threw for 2,714 yards, 27 touchdowns and completed 64% of his passes last season. On the ground, Verpaele had 597 rushing yards, four touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

2027 3⭐️ QB 6’2.5” 200 LBs

True dual threat

Pass- 2714 yards/ 64%/ 27 TD’s

Rush- 597 yards/ 102 carries/ 4 TD



HUDL 👇👇https://t.co/cBzFoOFtdP pic.twitter.com/A4kdmSQG1d — Kevin Verpaele (@KevinVerpaele17) January 21, 2026

In January, Verpaele attended the Elite 11 Regional in Miami, where Rivals' Marcus Benjamin said Verpaele was one of the top performers at the camp.

Following his performance, Verpaele discussed his decision to commit to Pitt and said that no other schools are involved in his recruitment.

“My recruiting process started late because I bloomed late. Pitt was my best choice. It was my favorite choice. They showed the most love. So I committed to Pitt,” Verpaele said via Benjamin.

Kevin Verpaele of Merritt Island runs the ball against Titusville in the Class 3A football regional quarterfinal November 14, 2025. Craig Bailey, FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK | Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verpaele is a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports , Rivals and ESPN . The 247Sports Composite has Verpaele as the No. 79 player in Florida, the No. 51 quarterback in the class and the No. 736 player overall, while the Rivals Industry Rankings lists Verpaele as the No. 73 player from The Sunshine State, the No. 45 quarterback in the class and the No. 674 player overall. ESPN does not currently have Verpaele ranked.

Pitt will have a large crop of young quarterbacks entering 2027, assuming they all remain on the roster. Starter Mason Heintschel would be entering his junior season, while Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey would be entering their second seasons, and walk-on Beau Jackson would be a redshirt sophomore.

Even if Verpaele is the only quarterback signee in the Class of 2027, Pitt should still have plenty of talented depth for the next couple of seasons.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt