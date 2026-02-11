Two Pitt Stars Invited to NFL Combine

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star running back Desmond Reid and star linebacker Kyle Louis were two of 319 prospects invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Reid and Louis have been regarded as Pitt's top two prospects entering the draft this year.

Louis was named First-Team All-ACC by the Associated Press in 2025 after compiling 81 tackles, 8.5 for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Reid had a disappointing end to his Pitt career after dealing with several injuries throughout the 2025 season. Reid posted a career-low 60 rushes for 278 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also had a career-low 23 receptions after being named an All-American in 2024.

Kyle Louis Looks to Build Off Senior Bowl Week

Louis saw his NFL Draft stock climb following an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. Louis really stood out with his coverage skills, which wasn't much of a surprise given his main role in Pitt's defense.

"A see-ball, get-ball hunter, Louis is undersized but quick to trigger and has explosive closing speed. He was primarily a curl/flat zone defender in coverage but has the athletic tools to handle more man-to-man responsibilities," Dane Bugler of The Athletic wrote. "He won’t be for every scheme, but he’ll shine for the team that has the right vision for him."

Louis forced six interceptions, one pick-six and 12 pass breakups in his four seasons at Pitt. He was Pitt's primary slot defender, playing 244 snaps during last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Can Desmond Reid Make A Name For Himself?

Reid will have some work to do at the combine, but this is the perfect spot for him to raise his draft stock.

Although he has a recent injury history and stands at just 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, Reid is still one of the shiftiest, most athletic players in the nation, and the NFL Combine is the best place to prove that.

Reid found success at Pitt by simply having the ball in his hands. Reid recorded 1,244 rushing yards, 896 receiving yards, 264 punt return yards and 15 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Panthers.

Including his time at Western Carolina, Reid has 4,620 all-purpose yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Redi will surely make some eyes pop during the combine with his speed, but will it be enough to raise his stock?

