Pitt Honors Larry Fitzgerald Following Pro Football HOF Selection

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was selected as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer on Feb. 5 and became the 11th former Pitt player to earn the honor.

Fitzgerald's selection tied Pitt for the school with the third-most Pro Football Hall of Famers . Fitzgerald was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024, the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023 and his No. 1 jersey was retired by the university in 2013.

It was only appropriate that, after his latest feat, Pitt would honor one of its greatest players of all time.

Pitt Athletics announced on X that a billboard recognizing Fitzgerald cementing his name in pro football immortality has been put up in Pittsburgh.

The caption to the post said, "Pittsburgh loves Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) 🐐"

The billboard is located beside the Murray Avenue Bridge and alongside Beechwood Boulevard near Interstate Highway 376 outside of Oakland in Greenfield.

Fitzgerald's Historic Football Career

Fitzgerald earned his first-ballot Hall of Fame status after tallying 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his NFL career. His receptions and yardage totals are the second-most all-time, behind only Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald also had 11 Pro Bowl appearances, one All-Pro, one Super Bowl appearance and won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is considered the league's most-prestigous honor.

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) carries the ball after a catch en route to scoring a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (92) gives chase in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

But it all started on the North Shore when Fitzgerald had two incredible seasons at Pitt. He totaled 161 receptions, 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns in 26 games from 2002-03 before being selected third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

In his final season with the Panthers, Fitzgerald was named an All-American, the Big East Offensive Player of the year and won both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff awards. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that season, but finished second with 253 first-place votes behind Oklahoma quarterback Jason White.

Fitzgerald currently holds the Pitt football records for most receiving yards in a season (1,672), the highest career receiving yards per game total (103.0), the most receiving touchdowns in a season (22), the most receiving touchdowns in a career (34) and the most consecutive games with a touchdown reception (18).

Fitzgerald joined Jimbo Covert, Mike Ditka, Chris Doleman, Tony Dorsett, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dan Marino, Curtis Martin, Darrelle Revis and Joe Schmidt as Pitt's 11th Pro Football Hall of Famer.

