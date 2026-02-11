Pitt Makes Top 7 for 2027 ATH

PITTSBURGH — Miami Palmetto Class of 2027 ATH Kaden Howard has named the Pitt Panthers in his top seven schools, Tom Loy of 247Sports reported on Feb.10.

The rest of Howard's top seven include West Virginia, Louisville, Nebraska, Missouri, Mississippi State and Minnesota.

"Pitt showed early love as well, and ever since then, it's been nothing but great communication. Whether it's the coaches or the players, every conversation feels genuine. It really gives that family vibe," Howard told Loy.

Coveted 2027 three-phase ATH Kaden Howard has narrowed his offer list down to a Top 7.



Nebraska, Louisville, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota.



He spoke about each finalist.



Pitt and long-time rival West Virginia are contending for another 2027 offensive playmaker. On Feb. 9, four-star McKeesport wide receiver Kavien Robinson included the Panthers and the Mountaineers in his top five schools .

Howard told Loy that he's a fan of Rich Rodriguez and said receiving an offer from the Mountaineers was a "dream come true."

"I've always been a fan of the head coach and how he leads the program," Howard said. "Getting that offer was a dream come true for me. It was definitely an emotional moment and something I'll never forget."

Pitt's 2027 Recruiting

It's still very early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but so far, Pitt has four recruits, all on offense and all from Florida. Those commits are running back Tyler Reid and wide receiver Jacob Thomas from Miramar, Fla., quarterback Kevin Verpaele from Merrit Island, Fla. and linemen Colin Urrea from Naples, Fla.

Howard would fit right into that group, hailing from Miami, Fla.

As a junior at Miami Palmetto, Howard had 25 catches for 510 yards, a long of 52 and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps . Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete recorded two carries for 61 yards and one score in 13 games.

Howard does not currently have a star rating by 247Sports or Rivals . But that could change in the lead-up to his senior season.

Wide receivers coach JJ Laster continues to target receivers from the south. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Pitt signed four wide receivers, three of whom were from Florida and one from Georgia.

It seems as though Pitt's 2027 recruiting has picked up over the past few days. Along with Howard and Robinson, the Panthers made the top 10 for three-star offensive lineman Reed Gerken and have been trying to flip three-star Florida State defensive back commit Jermari Foreman .

