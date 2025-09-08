Pitt Gets Big West Virginia Injury News Before Matchup
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers received big injury news regarding the Backyard Brawl against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
West Virginia's star running back Jaheim White is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an injury he suffered in the 17-10 loss to Ohio on Saturday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Sept. 8.
White's injury came late in the second quarter when he was hit hard near the Mountaineers' sideline and had to leave the game on a cart.
"It didn’t look good from the sidelines, but I haven’t even talked to the medical staff yet, so I don’t know what’s going on," West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said after the game.
White was off to a strong 2025 season. He had 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-3 blowout win over Robert Morris in Week 1 and had six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown before his injury against the Bobcats on Saturday.
In last year's Backyard Brawl, White rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and found the end zone once in Acrisure Stadium. He finished last season with 967 total yards and eight total touchdowns.
White was the biggest threat West Virginia had on offense, prior to his injury, as the Mountaineers were left without an answer in the backfield against Ohio.
Clay Ash and Cyncir Bowers were the only other running backs to take a carry as they combined for five rushes and one yard. Starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol ran 11 times for nine yards, wide receiver Rodeney Gallagher III had two carries for 18 yards, wide receiver Cam Vaughn had one carry for no gain and backup quarterback Jaylen Henderson had three carries for four yards.
Last season, West Virginia had a backfield tandem of White and CJ Donaldson. However, Donaldson transferred to Ohio State in December. He has put up 112 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in two weeks with the Buckeyes.
Rodriguez and West Virginia are now in a predicament as they host 2-0 Pitt in the Backyard Brawl in just five days.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Inks Home-and-Home with SEC Team
- Pitt Football 2027 4-Star Commit Visits Big Ten School
- Eli Holstein Comfortable in Pitt Offense
- Pitt Receives AP Poll Votes after Central Michigan Win
- Pitt Defense Wins Run Game in Impressive Fashion
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt