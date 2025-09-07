Pitt Receives AP Poll Votes after Central Michigan Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers received votes in the AP Poll for the third week in a row after handling Central Michigan 45-17 on Sept. 6.
The Panthers received three top 25 votes, one more from last week's poll and the same amount as the Week 1 poll. Pitt was the only team to receive three votes. Navy received two votes, and Memphis and Vanderbilt each received one vote.
Against Central Michigan, Pitt held the Chippewas to 40 rushing yards and 217 total yards just a week after they ran for 236 yards against San Jose State. Eli Holstein had another impressive outing, throwing for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Raphael "Poppi" Williams had six catches, 81 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense was impressive, aside from stopping the run. The Panthers recorded four sacks and 84 total tackles. Zach Crothers led the team with 1.5 sacks and added two tackles for loss. Francis Brewu forced a fumble and reining ACC Linebacker of the Week Kyle Louis recovered it.
Three ACC schools also received votes this week. SMU received 26 votes, Louisville got 49 and Georgia Tech was the closest to breaking into the top 25 with 78 votes. SMU was ranked at No. 17 in the Week 2 poll but fell out after losing to Baylor 48-45 in overtime.
There wasn't much movement among the ACC teams in the top 25. Clemson fell four spots to No. 12, while Florida State climbed four spots to No. 10. Miami's ranking remained unchanged at No. 5.
The new teams to make the top 25 are No. 18 South Florida, No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri.
The US LBM Coaches Poll also included Pitt. The Panthers received just one vote, along with North Carolina State. Georgia Tech received 26 votes, SMU received 87 votes and Louisville received 88 votes.
As for the ACC teams in the coaches' poll top 25, Florida State moved up seven spots to No. 12, Clemson fell three spots to No. 11 and Miami moved up one spot to No. 6.
