Eli Holstein Powers Pitt in Win Over Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers didn't play as well as they would've liked, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein kept them going with another strong performance in a 45-17 win over Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season, after a 61-9 win over Duquesne in Week 1 at home, while the Chippewas drop to 1-1 in 2025 with their first defeat.
Pitt makes it back-to-back seasons starting 2-0 for the first time since the 2020 and 2021 season, with this victory.
Holstein had a strong first drive, completing three straight passes to start out to senior running back Desmond Reid and then back-to-back passes to redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael Poppi Williams Jr., moving into Central Michigan territory.
He then connected with Reid for a short pass, but turned into a big gain, as Reid went 32 yards and got the Panthers in the red zone. Holstein finished off the drive with a three-yard corner pass to Williams for the touchdown, putting the home team up 7-0 with 11:56 left in the first quarter.
The Pitt defense forced a quick three-and-out from Central Michigan, which gave the offense the ball back for another scoring opportunity.
Pitt went on a six-minute drive, moving into Central Michigan territory for a second time, but turned the ball over on downs, as Holstein missed Williams on a pass on fourth-and-1.
The Chippewas then went on a long drive of their own, 12 plays, moving 53 yards over 3:22, ending in a 43-yard field goal from redshirt senior Cade Graham, trimming the deficit to 7-3 for the road team with 12:31 left in the first half.
Holstein completed a pass to junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson for 18 yards and then a 15-yard facemask penalty moved Pitt into the Central Michigan side of the field.
He completed a quick pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, then he took 19 yards, then after a five yard rush from Reid and an offsides penalty on the Chippewas, completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Justin Holmes.
That marked the first touchdown reception for Holmes in a Pitt uniform and put Pitt up 14-3, with 11:04 remaining in the first half.
Another quick three-and-out from the Pitt defense put the Holstein at their 48-yard line, thanks to a 20-yard punt return from Reid.
Holstein completed a 20-yard pass to sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann, a 21-yard pass to Reid near the end zone, then a two-yard pass to walk-on redshirt junior tight end Josh Altsman for the touchdown, extending the Panthers' lead to 21-3 with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.
The Panthers stopped the Chippewas again for a quick punt and then the offense got the ball back. They didn't score a touchdown, after a holding penalty on redshirt senior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper nullified a first down rush from Holstein.
Pitt settled for a field goal, which freshman placekicker Trey Butkowski converted from 43 yards, his career-long, making it a 24-3 lead for the home team with 2:09 remaining.
The Panthers again forced a punt from the Chippewas, but Holstein threw an interception on the second play of the drive, putting the Chippewas in the red zone with a minute remaining.
Central Michigan took advantage of the great field position, as redshirt freshman Jadyn Glasser got in for a two-yard scramble, trimming the road team's deficit to 24-10 at halftime.
Both teams punted after quick drives to begin the second half, before the Chippewas embarked on a more than seven-minute drive.
This included a fourth-and-4 conversion, as Central Michigan redshirt senior quarterback Joe Labas completed a 21-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Langston Lewis, putting them at the six-yard line.
Labas completed the 11-play drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior DeCorion Temple, as the Chippewas cut the Panthers' lead to just 24-17 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
Pitt quickly responded, as Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Central Michigan 48-yard line, then after a rush for no gain from Reid, Holstein completed a 48-yard pass to Williams for their second touchdown connection, as the home team restored its 14-point lead at 31-17.
The Chippewas looked to keep the game close, but a five minute drive resulted in Panthers sophomore defensive lineman Francis Brewu forcing a fumble and redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis picking it up near the 50-yard line.
Pitt would score off that with a 40-yard pass from Holstein to Johnson and then after a pass interference, redshirt freshman running back Juelz Goff, making it a 38-17 lead with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter.
Holstein finished his day by completing 21-of-28 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns and one interception in the win.
Central Michigan went on another long drive, 12 plays and 7:29, but turned it over on downs again.
Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel came in for Holstein late in the fourth quarter and combined with freshman running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, as they drove down the field, eight plays and 69 yards, capped off with a two-yard touchdown rush for Turner, the first score of his career.
Pitt battles rival West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. on Sept. 13 for their Week 3 matchup, marking the final Backyard Brawl until 2029.
