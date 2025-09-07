Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football 2026 Commit Suffers Injury

This Pitt Panthers commit is the lone safety in the program's Class of 2026.

Mitchell Corcoran

Aug 18, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Westerville South Wildcats DB/WR Isaac Patterson (9) catches a touchdown pass over Dublin Jerome Celtics defensive back Nick Hughes (7) during the second half of the high school football game at Dublin Jerome High School. Jerome won 30-15.
Aug 18, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Westerville South Wildcats DB/WR Isaac Patterson (9) catches a touchdown pass over Dublin Jerome Celtics defensive back Nick Hughes (7) during the second half of the high school football game at Dublin Jerome High School. Jerome won 30-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers Class of 2026 commit Isaac Patterson has suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain, he announced on X on Sept. 6.

Patterson is in his senior season at Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and committed to Pitt on Feb. 21. According to 247Sports, he last visited Pitt on June 5.

Patterson, a 6-foot, 185-pound safety, is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 61 player from Ohio and the No. 115 safety in his class. Rivals has Patterson as the No. 59 player from Ohio and the No. 126 safety in the class.

Patterson is coming off a standout junior season where he recorded 52 solo tackles (three for a loss), one interception and seven pass breakups at safety to go with 21 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver. He totaled 813 all-purpose yards, which included his work as a returner.

According to MaxPreps, Patterson has recorded eight solo tackles in three games this season.

Patterson earned several accolades in his junior year, including First Team All-District, Second Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State.

Westerville South sophomore Isaac Patterson (9)
Oct 6, 2023; Canal Winchester, Ohio, USA; Westerville South sophomore Isaac Patterson (9) get stopped by Canal Winchester defenders during their game on Friday, Oct. 6 2023, at Canal Winchester. / Clare Grant/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

He held offers from several MAC programs like Toledo, Bowling Green, Akron, Ohio and Kent State, but ultimately chose the Panthers.

Patterson told Pitt On SI in February that what stood out the most about Pitt was its strong NFL pipeline.

"Really, it's the culture and the talent. Coach (Cory) Sanders and Coach (Archie) Collins, they do a great job," Patterson said. "They produce insane NFL talent year after year, and it'd be a great thing to be a part of. It's why I keep coming back. I've been there, I think, three times in the past, coming up on my fourth now."

Patterson is the lone safety commit in Pitt's Class of 2026 at the moment, but is the third defensive back in the group, joined by three-star corners Da'Ron Barksdale and Kentrail Mcrae Jr.

Published
