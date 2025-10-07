Pitt Bowl Projections After Blowout Win
PITTSBURGH — Another week of bowl game projections for the Pitt Panthers is in.
Pitt won big over the Boston College Eagles over the weekend. Despite a 48-7 win in the ACC and a stellar performance from true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, the bowl game quality projected for the Panthers has not changed.
There are new outlets included in this week's compilation of bowl projections. Even with the new sources, there is one overwhelming favorite this week. Three outlets have projected to play in one particular bowl game, while all the other games have just one outlet projecting Pitt.
Military Bowl
For the third consecutive week, On'3 Brett McMurphy projects Pitt to face the Navy Midshipmen in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md.
The two teams last faced one another in the Military Bowl in Pat Narduzzi's first season at Pitt in 2015. The Panthers lost 44-28.
Panthers quarterback Nathan Peterman struggled as he finished the game 13 of 21 passing with 137 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Quadree Ollinson averaged 9.1 yards per carry and scored a touchdown, Tyler Boyd had six catches for 53 yards and Matt Galambos had 19 tackles and forced a fumble.
Navy is coming off a 34-31 win over Air Force last week to advance to 5-0. The Midshipmen still boast the No. 1 rushing offense in the country by averaging 317.4 yards per game. They are also averaging 41 points per game, allowing just under 20 points per game and are in first place in the American with a 3-0 conference record.
Navy will head to Pennsylvania this week to face 3-2 Temple.
Birmingham Bowl
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer has Pitt facing the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the JLab Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29 in Birmingham, Ala.
This year's game will feature two teams from either the American, ACC or SEC. Last year's game was ACC vs. SEC when Georgia Tech played Vanderbilt and lost 35-27.
Pitt played in this bowl game three years in a row, from 2011-2013. The Panthers won the first game over Kentucky 27-10 on Jan. 8, 2011. Dion Lewis was the game's MVP as he led Pitt's offense with 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Tino Sunseri was a non-factor through the air with 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but did have 53 rushing yards and a score.
However, the Panthers lost the other two games. They lost to SMU 28-6 on Jan. 7, 2012. Sunseri struggled again by going 19-for-28 passing, 183 yards, one interception and -33 rushing yards.
Pitt lost the latest meeting 38-17 to Ole Miss on Jan. 5, 2013. Devin Street and Mike Shanahan each caught touchdown passes, and Jason Hendricks and K'Waun Williams snagged interceptions.
Mississippi State is currently 4-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. It is coming off losses to No. 15 Tennessee and No. 6 Texas A&M. The road doesn't get much easier for the Bulldogs as they head to Florida and host Texas in the coming weeks.
Gasparilla Bowl
Oliver Hodgkinson of the Pro Football Network has Pitt in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against USF on Dec. 19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
This is the first bowl game on this week's list that the Panthers have never played in.
The Bulls captured America's heart at the beginning of this season after starting hot and defeating No. 25 Boise State in Week 1, then heading to Gainesville to take down the No. 13 Gators.
USF got pummeled by No. 5 Miami, 49-12, but bounced back and defeated SC State and Charlotte decisively.
Fenway Bowl
Start booking hotels in Boston.
CBS Sports, Pete Fiutak of Yahoo Sports and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlaback all have the Panthers playing in this year's Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 27 at Fenway Park.
For the second consecutive week, CBS Sports has Pitt against Tulane, Bonagura also projected the Green Wave, Schlabach selected the Memphis Tigers and Fiutak picked the East Carolina Pirates.
The Fenway Bowl was established in 2020 and Pitt has never played in it.
Tulane is coming off a bye week after getting a bounce-back 31-24 win over Tulsa. The Green Wave are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the American.
Memphis is currently in second place in the American at 6-0 overall and 2-0 against the conference. The Tigers' latest win was at home against Tulsa, and they have a bye this week.
East Carolina is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the American. The first conference win came two weeks ago in a 28-6 win over Army. The Pirates were on a bye this past week and gear up to face Tulane this week.
