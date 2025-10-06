Inside The Panthers

Pitt Starting Freshman QB Again vs. No. 25 Florida State

The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart ahead of their first top-25 matchup of the season against the Florida State Seminoles.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart ahead of their first ACC road game against the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

The biggest change this week is the starting quarterback. After completing 73% of his passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-7 win over Boston College, true freshman Mason Heintschel has officially been named the starting quarterback this week.

Eli Holstein was named the starter at the beginning of last week, ahead of the game against Boston College. Pat Narduzzi repeatedly named Holstein the starter throughout the week until game day, when it was announced that Heintschel would be the starter.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Boston College Eagles
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Desmond Reid is still listed as the starting running back, despite missing the past two games. He was ruled out a few hours before kickoff against the Eagles, but was still dressed and warming up. Reid suffered a lower-body injury against West Virginia in Week 3.

Jeff Persi was injured on the first drive of the game during Pitt's touchdown versus Boston College. He did not return to the game, and Kendall Stanely replaced him. Persi is still listed as the starting left tackle on the depth chart.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Florida State

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Zach Crothers
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Nigel Maynard

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

