Pitt Starting Freshman QB Again vs. No. 25 Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart ahead of their first ACC road game against the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
The biggest change this week is the starting quarterback. After completing 73% of his passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-7 win over Boston College, true freshman Mason Heintschel has officially been named the starting quarterback this week.
Eli Holstein was named the starter at the beginning of last week, ahead of the game against Boston College. Pat Narduzzi repeatedly named Holstein the starter throughout the week until game day, when it was announced that Heintschel would be the starter.
Desmond Reid is still listed as the starting running back, despite missing the past two games. He was ruled out a few hours before kickoff against the Eagles, but was still dressed and warming up. Reid suffered a lower-body injury against West Virginia in Week 3.
Jeff Persi was injured on the first drive of the game during Pitt's touchdown versus Boston College. He did not return to the game, and Kendall Stanely replaced him. Persi is still listed as the starting left tackle on the depth chart.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Florida State
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Zach Crothers
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Nigel Maynard
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
