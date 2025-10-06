Dez Bryant Praises Pitt QB Commit
PITTSBURGH — Dallas Cowboys legend and former All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant praised Pitt Panthers Class of 2026 quarterback commit Angelo Renda for his performance in his latest game.
Renda was 21 of 26 passing with 401 yards, 5 touchdowns and one rushing score in Southlake Carroll's 63-28 win over Keller.
Bryant called Renda a "stud" on X after the game.
Renda is off to an imposing start to his senior season. He already has 1,805 yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions and has completed 76% of his passes in six games this season. He also has four rushing touchdowns.
Renda's passing yards rank 9th in the state of Texas and 85th nationally, and his 1,853 total yards rank 175th nationwide, according to MaxPreps. Southlake Carroll is currently 6-0 and is the No. 1 school in Texas and No. 13 in the country.
247Sports and Rivals currently have Renda as a three-star quarterback and a top 100 quarterback in the nation. He holds other offers from SMU, Jacksonville State, UTSA and Tulsa.
Southlake Carroll was home to several college football stars and eventual NFL quarterbacks, including former NFL journeyman Chase Daniel, national championship-winning Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and, most recently, Quinn Ewers, one of the top high school recruits of all time and a three-year starter for the Texas Longhorns.
In three seasons at Southlake Carroll, Renda has 6,253 yards, 67 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, a 73% completion percentage, 1,144 rushing yards, averages 8.1 yards per carry and has 23 rushing scores.
Renda is currently on pace to surpass Ewers' completions, yardage and touchdown totals. Ewers was 450-for-643 with 6,445 yards, 73 touchdowns and eight interceptions in two seasons at Southlake Carroll.
Renda committed to Pitt in January and most recently visited the Panthers for the 34-27 loss to Louisville on Sept. 27.
Pittsburgh On SI spoke to Renda about his potential fit at Pitt a few weeks after he announced his commitment.
"The high school I'm at right now, we're a fast-tempo spread offense, and that's basically hand in hand with what Pitt's offense is," Renda said in February. "They're fast tempo. You can see that in film, see that in the games."
Pitt currently has 20 commits for its 2026 recruiting class, with Renda and three-star Corey Dailey as the two quarterback commits.
