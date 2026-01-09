Pitt Signs Oklahoma Transfer TE

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have signed their first tight end from the transfer portal.

Former Oklahoma tight end Carson Kent has signed with Pitt, according to On3.

Kent is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound redshirt junior from Milton, Ga. He tallied three catches for 26 yards in his lone season with the Sooners.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer TE Carson Kent has signed with Pitt, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/ALbr5bEePe — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

Kent started his college career at Kennesaw State, where he played 20 games and totaled 32 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons. His best season was his final one with the Owls, posting 18 catches for 217 yards and his three-career touchdowns.

In high school, Kent had 15 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns in his senior year to help lead Cambridge High School to the Sweet 16 in the GHSA state playoffs.

On3 rated Kent as a three-star recruit out of high school, while 247Sports did not give Kent a rating. Both recruiting sites had Kennesaw State as his only FBS offer.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Carson Kent (86) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitt Targeting Transfer TEs

Pitt needed to sign a tight end from the transfer portal since Malachi Thomas transferred to LSU. Pitt had three starting tight ends listed on its depth chart for most of the season, with Thomas being one of them. The other two were Jake Overman and primary starter Justin Holmes, but they are both out of eligibility.

Pitt hit on acquiring Holmes out of Marshall in the portal last winter. As the leading tight end in receiving, Holmes recorded 28 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas was the next tight end in the receiving totals with 13 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Overman has the lowest receiving totals of the starters with 10 grabs for 78 yards and one score.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Justin Holmes (88) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Without Holmes, Thomas and Overman, Pitt was left with true freshman Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal as its only two scholarship players, plus walk-ons Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz and Truitt Brown.

Pitt has targeted other tight ends in the portal, including UCF transfer Kylan Fox and Middle Tennessee State transfer Hunter Tipton, both of whom have reportedly visited the program. Tipton has since committed to Memphis, but Fox is still available.

Pitt Transfer Portal Commits

The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:

