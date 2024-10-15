Pitt Football Latest Bowl Projections
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 20 Pitt Panthers are 6-0 and one of the last 11 teams that remain undefeated in 2024, which is reflecting their bowl projections.
Brent McMurphy of Action Network put Pitt up against Oklahoma in the in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2024. The Gator Bowl pits a Big Ten team vs. an SEC opponent, but an ACC team has played in three of the past four editions.
The last time that Pitt played in the Gator Bowl was 1980, when they dominated No. 18 South Carolina, 37-9. Pitt also won in 1977, a 34-3 blowout of No. 11 Clemson and lost to No. 4 Georgia Tech, 21-14 in 1956.
The Sooners hold a 9-1-1 record against the Panthers in their 11 meetings, with many of them coming in blowouts. They won at home in the last meeting in Norman, 52-10 in 1990, and their past four matchups as well, both 46-10 in 1975 and 37-8 in 1969 at home and 42-10 in 1984 and 55-29 in 1971. both at Pitt Stadium.
The lone Pitt win in the all-time series came in 1965, 13-9 at Pitt Stadium. Oklahoma also win in 1952, 1955, 1957 and 1960, while the two teams tied 7-7 in 1953.
This is the second straight week that McMurphy put this projection in and the third week using the Gator Bowl, previously having LSU as the SEC team.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach put Pitt in the Pop-Tarts Bowl up against Texas Tech, which would serve as the first time the two teams ever faced off against each other.
Both writers put Pitt in the Pop-Tarts Bowl last week, with Bonagura picking Texas Tech that time too.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports also put Pitt in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but this time against Iowa State.
Iowa State is also undefeated at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, with a recent win over West Virginia in Morgantown.
The Panthers and Cyclones met up once in the 2000 Insight.com Bowl, now the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, in Phoenix at Bank One Ballpark, now Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks play. The Cyclones came out victorious 37-29 in that sole meeting.
The Gator Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl did send representatives to watch Pitt in their comeback win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 and also in the road win vs. North Carolina in Week 6, the first time that Pitt won in Chapel Hill.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put Pitt vs. Utah in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, an ACC vs. Pac-12 bowl that Pitt has never played in.
Utah has defeated Pitt in all three meetings, including 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, 27-24 in the 2010 season opener, upsetting then ranked No. 15 Pitt in Salt Lake City, and 26-14 in 2011 in Pittsburgh. Pitt has never played Texas Tech.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- No. 1 Pitt Men's Soccer Falls to High Point
- Look: Pitt Basketball Reveals New Oakland Zoo Shirt
- Pitt Volleyball Stays No. 1 Despite Loss
- Two Pitt Players Receive ACC Weekly Honors
- Wizards Sign Former Pitt F
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt