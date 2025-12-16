Pitt Football's Full 2026 Season Schedule Revealed

PITTSBURGH - The ACC has revealed the Pitt Panthers' full schedule for the 2026 season.

In conference play, Pitt will play Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Syracuse at home, and Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech on the road.

The non-conference slate includes Miami (Oh.) on Sept. 5, UCF on Sept. 12 and Bucknell on Sept. 26, all at home.

First year of Nine Conference Games in ACC

It's the first season that the ACC has each team playing in nine conference games (with the exception of one team due to the number of teams in the conference), and with Miami (Oh.), UCF and Bucknell, the non-conference slate is finalized. Previously, Pitt had been slated to play Wisconsin on the road, and there had been talks of Ole Miss, too.

It's a schedule that features travel up and down the east coast and a trip to California for the first time since 1966. Pitt will also travel to Blacksburg, Va. to play new Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin, continuing a rivalry between Franklin and Pat Narduzzi.

The home slate features a number of familiar names, including Syracuse and North Carolina.

Additional dates and times will be released at a later date.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt has one more game to play this season, as it will match up against East Carolina in the Military Bowl after Christmas. The Panthers and Pirates are scheduled to kick off at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md.

ECU has had a number of notable transfer portal entrants already, including quarterback Katin Houser, and both offensive coordinator John David Baker and defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge are leaving for new coaching opportunities.

Pitt has had a few players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, including wideout Zion Fowler-El and long snapper Nico Crawford, but Narduzzi expressed his uncertainty regarding just who will play against ECU.

"At this point, it's whole," Narduzzi said during the bowl game press conference. "It's exactly how it was when we finished up with Miami. There's been no decisions there. Again, we have a couple of guys who could go pro…I have no idea if they will play in the bowl game before they declare. I have no idea and we'll find out as we go, but I haven't gotten an indication there."

Narduzzi did say he expects quarterback Mason Heintschel to play, and with a strong performances (maybe some contributions from younger players), it could bode well for the program entering the 2026 season with some momentum.

Conference Schedule

Home - Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Syracuse

Away - Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech

Non-Conference Schedule

Home - Miami (Oh.), UCF and Bucknell

