Two Pitt Stars Make PFF All-Freshman Team

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. and place kicker Trey Butkowski have been named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team.

Lee was named to the On3 True Freshman All-American Team last week. Butkowski was also named a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist in November. The award honors and recognizes the nation's top place kicker.

Butkowski was the only ACC special teamer to make the list, and Lee was one of only two ACC players to make the list on defense.

Several other true freshmen around the ACC also made the PFF All-Freshman Team. Those include Cal's quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Miami's do-it-all wide receiver Malachi Toney, Boston College tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, NC State guard Spike Sowells Jr. and Miami safety Bryce Fitzgerald.

Shawn Lee Jr.

Lee emerged as one of the top cornerbacks on this team early in the season. Lee played a career-high 98 snaps against West Virginia in just his third game at the college level. In that game, he allowed just three catches for 10 yards, according to PFF.

The most yards Lee allowed in a game this season were against Notre Dame when he let up three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Lee also had four games where he played over 20 snaps and didn't allow a single catch.

Lee finished the regular season with 14 total catches allowed on 29 targets, 71 yards, two scores and forced a 30-yard pick-six. He allowed 5.07 yards per catch and just 5.92 yards per game. Lee also added 21 total tackles and four pass breakups.

With Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle both out of eligibility after this season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound true freshman will be competing for a starting role in 2026.

Trey Butkowski

Butkowski was a pleasant surprise for the Panthers this season. Butkowski joined Pitt as a walk-on over the summer and was the third kicker on the depth chart behind Sam Carpenter and Murray State transfer James London.

By the end of fall camp, Butkowski emerged as the starter and has held the title since.

Butkowski went 19-for-22 on field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards during the regular season and went 41-for-42 on PATs, with his only miss being a blocked kick in Week 1 against Duquesne. Butkowski also set the program record for most consecutive field goal makes with 16.

Pitt will hope that Butkowski will be 100% heading into the Military Bowl. He missed two of the three final games of the regular season due to an illness and missed his only field goal try in the final game against Miami.

