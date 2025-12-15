Pitt Contacts FCS Transfer RB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are starting to get to prepare for opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Pitt has contacted UC Davis transfer running back Carter Vargas, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Pitt has had recent success in recruiting UC Davis transfers. Last year, the Panthers signed senior safety Kavir Bains-Marquez from the Aggies and he ended up being a key player in the secondary this season, recording 57 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kavir Bains (23) returns an interception against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As a reminder, Pitt may be in contact with Vargas, but no players can sign with a new school until the portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026. Players will have until the portal window closes on Jan. 16 to enter their names.

Vargas at UC Davis

Vargas is a 6-foot, 210-pound rising redshirt sophomore out of St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif. He is currently rated as a three-star transfer in the 247Sports and On3 transfer rankings.

On3 has Vargas as the No. 33 running back and the No. 281 player currently in the portal, while 247Sports has Vargas as the No. 44 running back and No. 424 player in the portal.

Vargas had 445 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per carry, and five touchdowns this season for UC Davis. He also added 10 receptions for 117 yards and two more scores as a receiver. Vargas barely played his freshman year in 2024, recording two carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Vargas played a role in the Aggies' 9-4 season that saw the offense finish with the No. 27 rushing unit in the nation at the FCS level. However, Vargas was the second back in the offense, behind junior Jordan Fisher, who had 1,121 yards, eight touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt.

Pitt's RB Room

Star running back Desmond Reid and Jalynn Williams are the only two running backs who will not return to Pitt next season at this point in the postseason, due to their eligibility expiring. This list could grow in the coming weeks leading up to the transfer portal window.

The running backs currently set to return are Ja'Kyrian Turner, Juelz Goff, Synkwan Smith, Derrick Davis, Jaylin Brown, Caleb Williams and Justin Cook. The Panthers also signed four-star running back Damon Ferguson as part of their 2026 recruiting class. But he isn't expected to join the team until the summer.

Pitt in the Transfer Portal

Pitt made quite the slash in the transfer portal in 2024, and could do the same depending on which players are out of eligibility, decide to transfer or declare for the NFL Draft.

The Panthers landed a program-high 16 transfers in last year's cycle, eight of which started at least one game this year.

Some impact players Pitt brought in were Bains-Marquez, tight end Justin Holmes from Marshall, left tackle Jeff Persi from Michigan, guard Keith Gouveia from Richmond, receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville, defensive end Joey Zelinsky from Eastern Michigan, defensive end Blaine Spires from Utah State, left tackle Kendall Stanley from Charlotte and receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt