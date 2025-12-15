Pitt Receives Big ECU Roster News Before Bowl Matchup

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers just got a leg up on East Carolina prior to their meeting in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Dec. 27.

Pirates' quarterback Katin Houser is reportedly entering the transfer portal and will not play in the Military Bowl, per Brian Bailey of WNCT-TV in North Carolina.

Houser was a big reason for East Carolina's success this season. He completed nearly 66% of his throws and passed for 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns were all career-highs for the redshirt junior. Houser also added 181 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground, both of which were also career-highs.

Houser has already transferred once in his career. He started at Michigan State in 2022 and transferred to East Carolina after the 2023 season.

Pitt's Defensive Game Plan Without Houser

No matter who the Pirates decide to start, Pitt should be just fine defensively. Especially if the Panthers can retain most of their starters for the bowl game.

East Carolina will likely start redshirt senior Mike Wright Jr. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound redshirt senior started his college career at Vanderbilt in 2020 before transferring to Mississippi State in 2023, then to Northwestern in 2024.

Wright has 2,887 career passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and has completed 55.6% of his attempts. On the ground, Wright has 1,387 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pitt has had success against opposing quarterbacks this season, and against some of the top at the position.

Pitt held Notre Dame's CJ Carr to just 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and a career-high two interceptions. Georgia Tech's Haynes King, who finished 10th in Heisman voting, had just 257 yards, two touchdowns and a season-high two interceptions against the Panthers.

However, Pitt's defense has also struggled at times in the air game, finishing the regular season 104th in pass defense.

Louisville's veteran signal caller, Miller Moss, threw for a season-high 339 yards, three touchdowns and a pick against the Panthers. NC State's second-year quarterback CJ Bailey had 225 yards and three touchdowns, and Miami's veteran Carson Beck had 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

If East Carolina decides not to start Wright, the other options are Raheim Jeter, who has two career passing attempts as a redshirt sophomore, and true freshmen Chaston Ditta, who has seven passing attempts this season, and Cole Hodge.

No matter who starts, the key will be stopping the Pirates' star wideout, Anthony Smith. At 6-foot-3 and 189 pounds, Smith has 60 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Pitt Transfer Portal and Opt-Out News

No Pitt player has announced their intention to enter the transfer portal or opt out of the Military Bowl so far this postseason.

Some potential opt-outs to look for as the game nears are running back Desmond Reid, who dealt with several injuries this season and will likely be heading to the NFL Draft, along with star linebackers Rasheem Biles, Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace, who are all also draft-eligible.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026 and closes on Jan. 16, but players can opt out of their bowl games and announce their intent to enter the portal at any time.

