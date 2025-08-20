Inside The Panthers

Pitt Freshmen Emerging Late in Fall Camp

Several Pitt Panthers freshmen have received praise for their development as the end of fall camp nears.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) and linebacker Brandon George (30) and head coach Pat Narduzzi (tie) and offensive lineman Matt Metrosky (69) take the field to play the Youngstown State Penguins against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Two Pitt Panthers football freshmen have received praise for their development as the end of fall camp nears.

Pittt head coach Pat Narduzzi highlighted tight end Max Hunt and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr. as two standout freshmen from the intra-team scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 17.

Both Hunt and Lee were early enrollees in Pitt's 2025 recruitment class, and after spring and fall camps, the two freshmen are emerging at the right time.

"Max Hunt, he's kind of a gamer," Narduzzi said. "Sometimes you see different stuff when you go into the stadium. He just makes plays."

Hunt stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and was a three-star recruit out of Tampa, FL. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 63 tight end while Rivals had him listed at No. 73 in the Class of 2025.

The Plant High School product recorded 292 receiving yards, three touchdowns and averaged 17.2 yards per reception over nine games in his senior season, according to his MaxPreps profile.

Hunt is no stranger to making plays downfield and while he showed out during last weekend's scrimmage, Narduzzi said his performance wasn't surprising.

"He's done it in practice, but he's just consistent," Narduzzi said. "He catches the ball, he makes plays, he runs well and I'm happy where he is."

Hunt likely won't see much playing time this season due to the nature of Pitt's tight end room. The Panthers return sixth-year senior Jake Overman, sophomore Malachi Thomas and added former Marshall tight end in senior Justin Holmes.

Pitt Panthers tight end Jake Overman
Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs after a pass reception against Youngstown State Penguins defensive back Isaiah Crozier (0) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although Holmes has only been with the Panthers for less than four months, he has already noticed Hunt's development.

"The first thing that stuck out when I got here was...he knew the offense completely through," Holmes said. "He's a smart kid. He's going to be a great tight end and I think he's going to help us out his year too."

On the other side of the ball, Lee, a Harrisburg, PA. native, has stood out to the Panthers' coaching staff.

"You talk about some of those young guys that have emerged, Shawn Lee has emerged and has shown some nice things," Narduzzi said.

Lee, who played quarterback and defensive back in high school, joins a Pitt secondary that was less than impressive in 2024. Pitt's defense allowed 264.2 yards per game, which ranked 122nd out of 134 teams. Lee brings some promise as a three-star athlete listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

The 247Sports Composite ranked Lee as a top 100 athlete in the nation, while Rivals had him 130th out of all cornerbacks in the Class of 2025.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins
Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Ky Thomas (3) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although Hunt and Lee received the majority of praise from Narduzzi, he also mentioned a third freshman.

Josh Guerrier, who was the No. 1 recruit in the Panthers' 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports, made a "nice diving catch" on an interception in the scrimmage, Narduzzi said. This isn't the first time the freshman has impressed in his short time as a Panther, though.

Gurrier has been impressing since spring camp when he caught the eye of returning strong safety Cruce Brookins.

“He's going to be a great player as well," Brookins said of Guerrier in March.

Although Gurrier has been the standout freshman defensive back, he showed Lee some love, too.

Gurrier and Lee are roommates this season and when he was asked about Lee's development, he just smiled and said, "That's my corner. That's my roommate. He's showing out right now."

