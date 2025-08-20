Pitt Kicks Off Final Week of Fall Camp
PITTSBURGH - It's almost hard to believe the Pitt Panthers begin their 2025 season next week.
Pitt starts off the following weekend Saturday against Duquesne, kicking off the 2025 season at Acrisure Stadium, but head coach Pat Narduzzi isn't looking ahead yet. There are still two more days of camp left (and the annual Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 22), so the work isn't close to being done yet - likely never will, either.
Narduzzi said before practice that planning for Duquesne will likely start in a few days, but the bulk of the work will come next week.
Pitt is still working on the Panthers right now, and coming off the second scrimmage of the fall, Narduzzi is happy with how the offense performed (despite the loss) and how the defense forced enough turnovers to earn the blue practice pinnies.
Shadarian Harrison was a standout performer in the scrimmage, and his helmet is littered with takeaway stickers. I remember when he came out of Lakeland High School a few years ago, alongside No. 1 corner in the class Cormani McClain, Narduzzi said the Panthers got the best corner from the school.
I think we're going to see the lengthy, physical corner make good on that this season. It's an intriguing cornerbacks room, with vets Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum, newcomers Rashan Murray and Zion Ferguson and true freshman Shawn Lee all competing.
Cruce Brookins looks like he could be a star at safety this season, but it's been intriguing to watch the young guys this fall. Josh Guerrier basically forced Jesse Anderson to wide receiver (and watching Anderson at wideout feels like a really natural fit, honestly), and Allen Bryant and Cole Woodson have both been good throughout the fall.
With Brookins, Javon McIntyre and Kavir Bains-Marquez forming a strong veteran trio, I don't know if the young guys will get much playing time, but I think Guerrier is going to force his way onto the field — same for Lee.
Offensively, Narduzzi touched upon Desmond Reid sitting out of both scrimmages for precautionary reasons — and likely because the coaching staff doesn't need to see any more out of him. It's allowed Juelz Goff to receive some first team reps, and I think he should be a nice contributor this season. It's a shame that Ja'Kyrian Turner has been banged up and missed out on some reps, but Narduzzi did say that he's working back now. They're being cautious with his recovery.
Max Hunt is another young guy who has been making the most of his opportunities. He's in a deeper veteran tight ends room, but he's been consistent in practice and during scrimmages. He's working with the 3s, but good work is good work. With Jake Overman, Malachi Thomas and Justin Holmes on the depth chart, I don't see Hunt getting many snaps this season, but he's one for the future.
The receivers are just about ironed out at this point: Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks and Poppi Williams lead the way, followed by a mix of Zion Fowler-El, Deuce Spann, Tyreek Robinson (who is receiving a bit of work at running back), Censere Lee and maybe the likes of Bryce Yates or Tony Kinsler.
It should be another season in which Eli Holstein (who played well in the scrimmage, Narduzzi said) will look to spread the ball.
