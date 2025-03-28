Pitt Panthers Freshman Earning Praise in Spring Camp
Following a surge in positive buzz surrounding Pitt Panthers safety Cruce Brookins, he took the podium to address the media on Monday. While he praised former teammate Donovan McMillon as an example of how a starting safety needs to operate, Brookins also pointed out an early-entry freshman: Joshua Guerrier.
“I feel like I've grown a lot through these past three years, just knowing a lot more, helping even the younger guys like Josh (Guerrier),” Brookins said. “He's going to be a great player as well, just thinking about him.”
On Friday, March 28, tight ends coach and special team coordinator Jacob Bronowski posted on social media to announce the Pack Player of the Day in Thursday’s spring practice.
The X post read: “Practice 7 wrapped up. Urgency and Technique is what (Joshua Guerrier) brings everyday, always can’t wait to turn on the tape and see him!! #Pack player of the day #RideTheBull.”
Per 247Sports rankings, Guerrier was the No. 1-ranked member of the Pittsburgh Panthers 2025 recruiting class. He was the lone member of the class that ranked four stars, and he was also the highest-ranked member of the class per Composite rankings, an industry average.
In our five-part series highlighting five early-entry freshmen who could impact Pitt in Year One, the Oconee High School (Fla.) product was among those handful of 2025 signees.
“From a football standpoint, the kid can make plays,” Coach Cory Sanders said during December’s Signing Day presser. “You see him at the beginning of the season against Apopka, he’s playing middle linebacker, different games he’s going out to play corner, he’s playing safety.
“So, just the knowledge and the IQ it takes to do all that, we look forward to getting him here…Look forward to getting him. Great kid. Great family.”
In his junior and senior seasons combined, he recorded 1,043 receiving yards with six touchdowns, 748 rushing yards with two scores, and 3,624 all-purpose yards.
Over his final three varsity seasons on defense, Guerrier tallied 157 total tackles (115 solo), 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, 11 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 10 pass breakups, and a blocked punt.
Also competing in track, Guerrier proved 10.8 speed.
