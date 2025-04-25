Pitt Football Lands Marshall Transfer TE
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue focusing their recruitment efforts on the transfer portal following spring practices, looking at areas of need on the roster and adding on.
Justin Holmes, a Marshall transfer tight end, announced that he committed to Pitt, following a recent visit to the program.
Holmes hails from Kutztown, Pa. and played for Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli, Pa.
He played both wide receiver and quarterback for Northwestern Lehigh, as he threw for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2021, leading his team to an 11-1 record.
Holmes would also play defense, making six sacks, and caught a pass for 63 yards.
He committed to Kent State and signed as a part of their Class of 2022. He played in nine games as a freshman, with one kickoff return for seven yards, and also playing 138 snaps on offense.
Holmes saw an increased role as a sophomore in 2023, making 20 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for 13 yards in 10 starts and 12 games played.
He would transfer to Marshall for last season, playing in 13 games and starting just one, making a catch for 11 yards. He spent most of his time serving as a run blocker for Marshall.
Holmes, who stands at 6-foot and 241 pounds, has just one year of eligibility remaining, but would give the Panthers more depth at tight end.
Pitt now has four scholarship tight ends on the roster heading into next season, along with sixth year Jake Overman, sophomore Malachi Thomas and incoming freshman Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.
Panthers starting tight end Gavin Bartholomew graduated and will await his name in the NFL Draft and redshirt senior Jake Renda entered the transfer portal following spring practices, which makes Holmes an important addition.
Pitt has landed now landed two players from the transfer portal following the end of spring practices, as Holmes joins redshirt freshman defensive back Zion Ferguson, who transferred in from North Carolina and was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024.
