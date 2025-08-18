Former Pitt WR Elevating With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams snagged the Pitt Panthers' leading receiver last year in the 7th round with the 242nd overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Amid a star‑studded wide receiver room boasting names like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, Konota Mumpfield is carving his own path.
Mumpfield had his first professional start and touchdown over the weekend during the Ram’s 2nd pre-season game of the year against the Eagles. He scored on a route that showcased his ability to create separation in press coverage and celebrated the touchdown by paying homage to former Ravens WR Jacoby Jones. Hitting Jones signature dance in the end zone.
The Rams made the decision to rest Tu-Tu Atwell and Jordan Whitton which allowed Mumpfield to start. The week prior, against the Cowboys, he reeled in a 1-handed 18-yard grab as he took a shot from Alijah Clark at safety. He did manage to drop a pass during that game.
The receiver room in Los Angeles is extremely deep. Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whitton are all experienced but Mumpfield has been doing more than just keeping up. The 7th round pick was recently listed as a Ram’s second team offense receiver behind Nacua on an unofficial depth chart that came out of Los Angeles.
The offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur is very high on Mumpfield.
“He understands stems. He understands angles. He has a great feel for space and a knack for space. His route tempo changes. He’s catching the ball great. He’s fearless in terms of going over the middle and stuff like that. Obviously, that'll have to come to fruition when we get into real games when safeties and linebackers can actually light you up and stuff like that. I think from his college film and what I've seen from his demeanor, I don't think that's going to be a problem. Most importantly, he's just fitting in with guys. He's a very mature rookie. I am really excited about ‘Mump’.” LaFleur said.
During a press conference prior to camp Mumpfield expressed how he became emotional when the Rams selected him after waiting 3 days for a team to take a chance on him. He’s had to climb up the ladder numerous times throughout his career.
He began his collegiate career with the University of Akron where he led the Zips offense with 63 receptions, 751 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns as a true freshman. Earning him Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic, Pro Football Network, and the Maxwell Football Club. After freshman year he made the jump up to the ACC with Pitt where he reeled in 154 receptions for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout the past 3 years.
