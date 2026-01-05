Pitt Hires New Special Teams Coordinator

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have reportedly hired former UNC special teams coordinator Mike Priefer at the same position, according to Football Scoop's John Brice.

"In Priefer, [Pat] Narduzzi is poised to add a strong veteran presence with major-college and NFL experience," Brice wrote.

Priefer was fired from his position with the Tar Heels on Dec. 12 as part of a coaching staff overhaul following an abysmal 4-8 season under former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick in 2025.

NEWS: The @PittPanthers & Pat Narduzzi are hiring a new coordinator who spent the 2025 season on Bill Belichick's @UNCFootball staff, sources tell @FootballScoop: https://t.co/eo3JXmraxx — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) January 5, 2026

Priefer will now replace former special teams coordinator/ tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, who took the special teams coordinator position at Auburn in December.

Uner Bronowski, Pitt scored three kick return touchdowns, and his place kickers went a combined 40-for-46 on field goal attempts in the past two seasons.

Priefer At UNC

UNC's special teams unit struggled under Priefer in 2025. His group allowed two blocked field goals against Wake Forest and an unsuccessful fake field goal attempt against Duke, which set up a game-winning field goal for the Blue Devils.

In the ACC, UNC's kickoff return team finished 14th in average yards, and the punt return team finished 12th without scoring a touchdown on either unit. Before Priefer's arrival, UNC was the only team in the conference to have two return touchdowns on the punt and kickoff return units.

Tar Heels kicker Rece Verhoff had a career-best year in 2025. He went 19-for-23 on field goal attempts with a long of 57-yards. He was also a perfect 20-for-20 on PATs.

Priefer's Coaching History

Most of Priefer's coaching experience has been in the NFL. Before UNC, Priefer spent four seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. His longest coaching stint came when he was the special teams coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-18. In his first season with the Vikings, Priefer was named the NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year.

Cleveland Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer works with the kickoff cover team during OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 610 13 | PHIL MASTURZO via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Priefer's other NFL stops include the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006-08, the New York Giants from 2003-05 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002.

The last time Priefer coached in college before UNC was when he was an assistant at Northern Illinois from 2000-01. He also coached at VMI in 1999, Youngstown State from 1997-98 and Navy from 1994-96.

Special teams runs in the Priefer family. His father, Chuck Preifer, was also a former NFL coach and special teams coordinator.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt