Pitt to Host Florida Transfer WR

PITTSBURGH — Former four-star and true freshman wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery will reportedly visit the Pitt Panthers, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.

Montgomery played one season with the Florida Gators and retained his redshirt before entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound wideout recorded just three catches and 26 yards in four games.

According to Gorney, Montgomery also has visits scheduled with Washington, Missouri and UCLA.

Washington, Pitt, Missouri and UCLA are the visits planned so far for Florida WR transfer Naeshaun Montgomery.https://t.co/DKR92HxdJM@TransferPortal — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 4, 2026

Montgomery tallied 25 receptions for 537 yards and four touchdowns as a senior at Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. In his final two seasons, Montgomery totaled 41 grabs for 788 yards and 12 scores. He collected a number of offers from big schools such as Alabama, Louisville and Penn State.

Montgomery was a four-star recruit and a top 25 receiver in the 2025 class and a top 25 player from Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida Gators wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) makes a catch during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt Needs WR Help

Receiver is one of the top positions Pitt needs to target in the transfer portal. The top two players at the position last season, Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Kenny Johnson, will not return in 2026. Williams was out of eligibility and is heading to the NFL Draft, while Johnson entered the transfer portal.

Johnson and Williams combined for 99 catches, 1,396 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025.

Depth receivers Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson also entered the transfer portal and will not return next season. The only returning starter is former Louisville transfer Caturus "Blue" Hicks.

Hicks emerged as a deep-threat option in Pitt's offense. After recording 13 catches for 160 yards in two seasons with the Cardinals, Hicks posted 24 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at Pitt. His 17.6 yards per reception were the most of any Pitt starter.

Censere Lee could be another option at wideout next season. Lee had five catches for 86 yards in a limited role after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2024 that kept him on the sidelines at the beginning of last season. Lee, a senior, played in just four games this season and should be eligible to redshirt and return in 2026.

Pitt has also targeted two tight ends in the transfer portal. Justin Holmes, Jake Overman and Malachi Thomas will not return in 2026. The Panthers have reportedly scheduled visits with UCF tight end Kylan Fox and Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton.

