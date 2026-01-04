Middle Tennessee State Transfer TE Visits Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Former Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for Jan. 4, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Pitt also reportedly hosted UCF transfer tight end Kylan Fox on a visit on Jan. 3.

Tipton stands at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and has one season of eligibility remaining. He has also received offers from New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Memphis and Western Michigan, according to Vukovcan.

This is Tipton's fourth time transferring schools. He began his career at Tyler Junior College, where he redshirted and transferred to Northeast Oklahoma A&M before joining Louisiana Tech and then Middle Tennessee.

Tipton recorded 39 receptions, 411 yards and two touchdowns this past season and was named Second Team All-CUSA by Phil Steele.

Middle Tennessee tight end Hunter Tipton (82) catches a pass as Missouri State's Dylan Dixson (9) makes the tackle during the football game between Middle Tennessee and Missouri State on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at MTSU. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt Hosts Two Transfer TEs On Visits

Pitt is making it apparent that it is searching for its next starting tight end through the transfer portal.

Fox was the first portal recruit Pitt has reportedly hosted for a visit. Fox totaled 16 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons at UCF. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Fox was a four-star recruit out of high school and received interest from big programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

Pitt's portal strategy when it comes to tight ends worked out well last season with the addition of Justin Holmes from Marshall. Holmes led the room with 28 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns. However, Holmes and backup tight end Jake Overman are out of eligibility and will not return next season.

Malachi Thomas looked to be the projected starter in 2026, posting 13 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season, but he entered the transfer portal and will also not return next season.

This left the Panthers with just two scholarship tight ends heading into the new season: true freshman Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal. Pitt also has walk-ons Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz and Truitt Brown.

Pitt's Portal Activity

Pitt has targeted other positions in the transfer portal besides tight end.

The Panthers landed their first commitment of the offseason with Penn offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri. Pitt has also reportedly scheduled visits with true freshman Florida receiver Naeshaun Montgomery and Maryland cornerback La'khil Roland.

The portal opened on Jan. 2 and will remain open until Jan. 16. At that point, players can no longer enter their name, but can still sign with a new school.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt