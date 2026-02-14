Pitt Locks In Official Visit With 2027 WR Commit

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have locked in another official visit from one of their 2027 commits. This time, they secured three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas out of Hollywood, Fla.

Thomas will visit Pitt from May 28-30, the same time as three-star quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele and three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon , who is not currently committed to a school.

That makes two of the Panthers' four 2027 commits to schedule official visits for the summer so far. The other two commits in the class are three-star running back Tyler Reid and three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea.

Thomas has been committed to Pitt for nearly a year, since March 1, 2025, but this is his first visit to Pitt, according to Rivals . Thomas has taken three visits to Miami and one to Nebraska.

Pitt Adds Another Official Visit

Thomas is coming off a strong 2025 season. According to MaxPreps , Thomas caught 27 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games at Flanagan High School.

Thomas is currently listed as the No. 41 player from Florida, the No. 56 wide receiver in the class and the No. 420 player overall by the 247Sports Composite , while the Rivals Industry Ranking has Thomas listed as the No. 43 player from the Sunshine State, the No. 58 receiver in the class and the No. 404 player overall.

After two seasons of high school football, Thomas has 47 total grabs, 919 yards and seven scores, along with two carries for 10 yards and three return touchdowns on special teams.

Thomas is also a track star at Flanagan. In the 4A FHSAA State Track & Field Championship, Thomas finished third with a 10.52 100-meter dash and finished second in the 4x100 with a 40.70 time. In the regionals, Thomas finished in first place in the 100-meter with a 10.45 time, and his fastest time was a 10.38 in districts.

Pitt's receivers room appears to be set for the foreseeable future. The Panthers lost Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Deuce Spann to eligibility and Kenny Johnson, Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson to the transfer portal. However, Pitt added transfer Malik Knight from Western Carolina and Rodney Dunbar, Demetrice McCray, Dylan Wester and Bryan Hamilton from the high school level.

Pitt is also returning starter Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, senior Censere Lee and freshmen Bryce Yates and Tony Kinsler, both of whom burned their redshirts last season.

