Skip to main content

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists

Despite an outstanding season, Pitt Panthers star Israel Abanikanda was left off the list of Doak Walker Award finalists.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite missing a game and a half with injury, he's the nation's sixth most prolific rusher, the leader in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. Still, the Pitt Panthers' star tailback is not a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football. 

Israel Abanikanda was outstanding season was good enough to earn him first-team All-ACC honors, but not a shot at the most prestigious distinction a college running back can earn. Little more than a week ago, he was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, but has fallen short of the ultimate goal. 

Illinois Chase Brown, Michigan's Blake Corum and Texas' Bijan Robinson all made the cut ahead of Abanikanda. All of them out-rushed Abanikanda in terms of total output, but he took 18 carries fewer than Corum, 21 fewer than Robinson and 89 fewer than Brown. Robinson was the only one to rush for more yards per attempt than Abanikanda and he scored more touchdowns than all of three. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams

Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four Pitt Players Earn Weekly ACC Honors

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Four Stats that Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

USATSI_19199155_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19023246_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Joins Elite Company as Outland, Nagurski Trophy Finalist

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19325003_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19368098_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17433031_168388034_lowres
Football

DB Judson Tallandier Becomes Third Pitt Player to Enter Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17072609_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt WR Jaylon Barden Enters Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511053_168388034_lowres
Football

Four Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511037_168388034_lowres
Football

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

By Stephen Thompson