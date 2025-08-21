Pitt LB Duo Out for Season
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers football has taken a serious blow to its linebacker depth.
Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu will miss the entire 2025 season, Pat Narduzzi announced Thursday morning.
Marcelin suffered an upper body injury, and Bonsu will miss the year with a lower leg injury, Narduzzi said.
Marcelin was entering his sophomore season with the Panthers. Marcelin's performance in spring camp had him competing for the starting Mike position with junior linebacker Brylan Lovelace. Although Lovlace would've likely won the job, Marcelin would've been a solid depth piece.
Mercelin, a former three-star prospect, appeared in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams and as a reserve linebacker last season. Marcelin logged his only tackle of the season against Youngstown State.
The Opa-locka, Fla., native had an impressive senior year at Miami Norland High School. Marcelin recorded 45 tackles and 13 for a loss as he helped lead his school to a 14-1 record and a Florida Class 2M championship game. Marcelin played edge his junior year and tallied 82 tackles, 27 for a loss and 14.5 sacks.
Bonsu was looking to make his Pitt debut after transferring from Ohio State this offseason. Bonsu redshirted his freshman season and didn't see any game action with the Buckeyes.
Bonsu made a position change from safety to linebacker when he arrived at Pitt. He was expected to play primarily as a backup this season and spent most of camp working behind Kyle Louis.
Bonsu was a former 247Sports Composite four-star recruit. He was listed as the No. 24 safety in the Class of 2023.
Bonsu had 70 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception in his senior year at St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey. Bonsu recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions the year prior.
Pitt's linebacker core for Rasheem Biles, Louis and Lovelace remains sound despite the injuries to Marcelin and Bonsu. However, there are now questions around the room's depth.
Of the Panthers' backup linebackers, excluding Marcelin and Bonsu, four are former walk-ons and six are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Announces Starting Kicker
- Pitt Basketball Unveils 2025-26 Non-Conference Slate
- Former Pitt RB Showcasing Versatility With Packers
- Kenny Pickett Loses Browns Starting QB Battle
- Former Pitt WR Elevating With Rams
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt