Pitt DE John Morgan Enters Transfer Portal

The star Pitt Panthers defender is headed elsewhere next season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end John Morgan has announced he is also entering the transfer portal, joining a growing number of players, including quarterback Kedon Slovis, who will play football elsewhere next season.

Morgan announced his entrance on Twitter, thanking Pitt, his coaches and players.

"First, I want to thank the University of Pittsburgh for giving me the opportunity to play at such a high level for 5 years of my college career," Morgan wrote. "It was a blessing for Coach Narduzzi, Coach Patridge and Coach Powell to give a kid from Upper Marlboro, MD a chance to play at the University."

Morgan has one year of eligibility left in college. Through five seasons, he played 46 games and recorded 73 tackles, 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

