Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be a little shorter at tight end for the Sun Bowl later this month, after reports surfaced that backup Kyi Wright had entered the transfer portal. Mike Farrell of The Portal Report was first with the news.

Wright was a frequent member of the Panthers' two-deep this season but was not used much. He was a regular special teamer and finished his career at Pitt with just four catches for 37 yards to his name.

He arrived at Pitt as a three-star recruit out of Farrell, Pennsylvania and struggled to find the field during his freshman and sophomore seasons. An injury cut his 2021 season short and 2022 wasn't much more productive.

Wright leaves behind a tight ends room still led by Gavin Bartholomew for the time being. JuCo transfer Karter Johnson is the only player behind him with any experience to speak of.

