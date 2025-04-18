Pitt OC Kade Bell Impressed by Ryan Baer
Without question, one of the most valuable players in the Pitt Panthers offense last season was Ryan Baer.
As a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, he chose the Panthers among a deep offer list that included Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and many others.
Entering the season as the starting right tackle, Baer’s steady hand was vital to the offense when star left tackle Branson Taylor went down with a season-ending injury. The Ohio product replaced Taylor on the blindside and performed admirably given the suddenness of his position flip.
Shortly before the recent spring game, offensive coordinator Kade Bell discussed the continued improvement and dedication Baer has shown since the 7-6 season came to an end.
“He's been awesome, man,” Bell said in the April 10 press conference available on YouTube. “I think he was really pissed off about last year, just being honest. He felt like he could have played better."
“A lot of people take…breaks after the season. The next thing you know, I see him, he's already back training during December, during Christmas and stuff. So, seeing him, he didn't really take a break. He just wanted to get better and better.”
Prior to those comments, Bell had touched on the importance of Coach Stack, the head strength coach of the Pitt Panthers, and how he facilitated a physical transformation in the returning starting tackle.
“This spring's been great for us compared to last year, just because in the run game, we're getting a hat on a hat a lot,” Bell said. “We're not having a lot of free runners, not as many negative runs."
“It also shows even our O-Line with (head strength coach) Coach (Michael Stacchiotti) ...(Ryan) Baer's down 20 pounds from last year. Our guys are in great shape right now up front, and we're moving really well. So, I'm excited (with) where we're at.”
“Just the way he's transformed his body, and now he really understands the offense and what we're trying to get accomplished.”
Being the physical component, Bell is encouraged by just about everything else involved in Baer’s game and overall ascension ahead of the upcoming season.
“Just seeing him just be more consistent this spring, that's what's been the great thing about him,” Bell said on April 10. “He doesn't really have the bone-headed, the couple just, 'Oh shoot' sacks or missed blocks, right? This spring, he's been super consistent, and just getting a hat on a hat, and playing with low pad level, and just understanding what we're trying to do with the pocket with the quarterback."
“So, I'm just excited where he's at and as a leader, man. He's a type of kid that's really hard on himself. So, he's going to expect more from himself than he does (from) everybody else you know. So, that's what you want as a leader, a guy who shows that.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits
- Pitt WBB Guard Lands at Arizona State
- Pitt Football Attacking the Portal This Week
- Pitt Football Makes Top 6 for 2026 Pass Rusher
- WATCH: Larry Fitzgerald Pitt Practice Highlights
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt