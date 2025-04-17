WATCH: Larry Fitzgerald Pitt Practice Highlights
The Pitt Panthers boast an outstanding football alumni.
Big names at both the college and NFL levels are rooted in the University of Pittsburgh, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees in quarterback Dan Marino, running backs Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin, offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, guard Russ Grimm, linebackers Joe Schmidt, Rickey Jackson, and Mike Ditka, defenive lineman Chris Doleman, and cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Among former Panthers in the mix for future inductions is, without question, Larry Fitzgerald.
This week, it was interesting to see highlight footage from the former superstar receiver's time in Pittsburgh surface on social media. Pitt fans can check out that footage below.
After growing up in Minnesota, in both the 2002 and 2003 seasons in Pittsburgh, Fitgerald exceeded 1,000 receiving yards. Across both seasons, he combined for 161 reception, 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was selected third overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft, spending all 17 seasons as a pro with the organization.
Fitzgerald wrapped up his career second all-time in the history of the NFL in two major categories: Receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432), trailing only Jerry Rice in both categories. The former Panthers earned 11 Pro Bowl nods. In 2008, Fitzgerald earned First Team All-Pro honors.
Fitzgerald is also recognized widely for his philanthropy. In 2016, he received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a nod from the NFL due to his charitable work.
Fitzgerald didn't officially announce a retirement, but that came following the 2020 season. He goes down as a legend both in Arizona and Pittsburgh.
