Inside The Panthers

Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits

The first of a multi-part series on intriguing recruits taking official visits with the Pitt Panthers in June.

In this story:

On the June 5-7, June 12-14, and June 19-21 dates, the Pitt Panthers will host a wide range of 2026 prospects for official visit events. 

It’s when the coaching staff locked up the majority of the commitments in the last cycle. This year’s recruiting extravaganza throughout June should produce the same result. 

Let’s look at three intriguing names on the visitor list, starting with an exciting three-star receiver out of the Southeast. 

Pittsburgh Panthers receiver recruit Zechariah Jenkins
When it comes to drawing up a list of Pitt 2026 recruits who show potential to far outplay their recruiting rankings, no such collection of prospects would be complete without Zecharian Jenkings. 

He’s the playmaker Pitt needs, an offense set to be tooled with plenty of speed but without much size. Jenkins could add an important element that way, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher with the size to play the boundary and the skill to play the field. 

Facing the best competition in the state of Mississippi, Jenkins was hampered statistically on a team that went below .500 last season, yet he still managed 64 catches for 664 yards and nine touchdowns last season. 

Arkansas, Oregon State, and Tulane represent some of his additional top options.

Dylan Wester brings excellent speed and gadget play ability to the equation. Don't be surprised if Pitt adds another one or two receivers who fit his sub-6-foot profile. It's why Jenkins is a particularly important receiver prospect for Kade Bell and his staff.

Pitt Panthers linebacker recruit Markel Dabney
Probably one of the top-five overall prospects, Markel Dabney is an intriguing prospect who stands out in a big way whether he’s playing linebacker, various defensive hybrid roles, running back or receiver. 

Last season in Richmond, Virginia, the Pitt linebacker recruit churned out 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), an impressive four forced fumbles, and five pass breakups. The Huguenot High School star also logged 45 catches for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

It’s why he has the offer list he carries, a group that includes the Pitt Panthers alongside Michigan, Penn State, and Virginia Tech, among many others. 

Can Ryan Manalac’s emerging linebacker group sell well during the first major recruiting event, leading to an eventual commitment from Dabney? 

Pittsburgh Panthers tight end recruit Javonte Williams
From a high-quality Maryland program - The Bullis School - 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end Javonte Williams recorded 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. This is the dangerous receiving threat Pitt needs at the tight end position.

Frankly, given the lack of depth - and pending what Pitt may add to the position through the portal this off-season, and taking into consideration the eligibility any addition will carry - there's a strong argument that Coach Jacob Bronowski could use two tight ends in the 2026 cycle.

Williams has taken multiple trips to Pittsburgh, including last January and again during spring camp.

Duke, Maryland, and Virginia Tech are a few standouts among the Top 15 Williams announced on April 11. But it seems the Pitt Panthers have a real shot at a key recruiting win here.

Can Bronowski & Co. wrap this one up in mid-June?

Published
