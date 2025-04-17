Pitt Football Attacking the Portal This Week
With spring camp in the rearview mirror, the Pitt Panthers have attacked the recruiting trail in a two-pronged approach.
The staff have been showing an interest in multiple recent additions to the transfer portal, all three located in the Midwest, while multiple 2026 prospects have announced offers from the Pitt Panthers in recent days.
It seems that once the Pitt staff wrapped up the spring game, the Choice Awards, and the fellowship that followed, it hit the ground running in a collective effort to strengthen the roster, expand options at key positions in the 2026 cycle, and line up official visits for the month of June.
A look at what’s unfolded so far this week:
Panthers eyeing Western Michigan defensive tackle
On Wednesday, Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported that Western Michigan defensive tackle Mason Nelson mentioned the Pitt Panthers among the few schools showing an interest in him since entering the transfer portal.
Over 2023 and 2024 combined, the 6-foot-2-and-a-half, 310-pound defensive tackle recorded 62 total tackles, 28 solo takedowns, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.
After adding three defensive ends from the portal in the winter, it makes sense the Panthers staff would look to fortify the interior.
Pitt offers Ohio defensive lineman
After the news of Pitt's interest in Mason Nelson surfaced, Bralen Henderson announced an offer from Pitt, another portal defensive lineman. In this case, that prospect won't need much of a tour of the city if he visits the Panthers.
Henderson grew up in Pittsburgh and played for a WPIAL program that is heavily targeted by the Panthers.
As a prospect, he picked Ohio among an offer list that included Army, Brown, Colgate, Dartmouth, Furman, Princeton, and Villanova. Over the past two seasons, Henderson has recorded 45 total tackles, 21 solo takedowns, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
It'll be interesting to see if he decides to return to his home in Pittsburgh. Henderson has one season of eligibility remaining.
Indiana tight end books Pitt Visit
According to another report from Allen Trieu of 247Sports, not only has the Pitt Panthers shown an interest in Indiana transfer tight Sam West, the Midwest product will visit Pittsburgh next week as well, along with two additional schools.
West was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, choosing to stay in his home state of Indiana where he redshirted with the Hoosiers as a true freshman.
Last season as a true sophomore, he logged just one catch for 37 yards.
Given the loss of Jake Renda to the portal and the inexperience of the potential second and third tight ends on the roster in rising true sophomore Malachi Thomas and early-entry freshman Max Hunt, this recruitment makes sense for the Panthers.
