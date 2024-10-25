Pitt Loses Starting OT for Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered a massive loss on their offensive line to injury that changes the dynamic of the front five.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that redshirt senior Branson Taylor, who plays left tackle, is out for the season with a season-ending injury
"I would say probably not," Narduzzi said on Taylor coming back in 2024. "I think Branson is out for the season. I was going to tell you on Monday. Shoot. Branson is out for the season with a knee. He's in good shape right now, on the mend. So we're going to miss him. He was on FaceTime in the locker room. He's up in the box today. He had season-ending surgery."
Taylor suffered the injury early on in the 17-15 win over Cal at home on Oct. 12. He didn't leave the sideline during that game, but the extent of the injury came following and he will not return to play in 2024.
Redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. came in for Taylor during the Cal game and started vs. Syracuse, his first one at the collegiate level.
This is the second offensive lineman with a season-ending injury for the Panthers, as freshman Mason Lindsay missed all of fall camp and 2024 with one.
Taylor started the first six games this season and 11 games last season. He started the first three games of the 2023 season at right tackle and started eight of the next nine games at left tackle, following a season-ending injury to Matt Goncavles. Goncalves departed for the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts took him in the Third Round in the 2024 Draft.
He also played in all 13 games in 2022, starting four at left tackle when Carter Warren went down with an injury that kept him out most of the season. This makes it three straight seasons that a Pitt left tackle has suffered a serious injury.
Taylor made 12 appearances in the 2021 season on the PAT/field goal unit, as the Panthers won their first ever ACC title. He also played in three games in the 2020 season, preserving a redshirt.
He came out of Elyria Catholic High School, west of Cleveland and served as one of the best offensive lineman in Ohio, not allowing a sack as a senior.
