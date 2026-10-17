Pitt Starting True Freshman QB Corey Dailey vs. Boston College

The Pitt Panthers are making a change at the quarterback position, starting true freshman Corey Dailey over fifth-year senior Holden Geriner, according to Matt Heinitz of CBS Sports.

While Geriner helped Pitt pull off a win on the road against Virginia Tech, he did not deliver as much in his first official start in the 21-17 loss against North Carolina. Against the Tar Heels, Geriner threw for 219 passing yards on 27-44 attempts, two interceptions, rushed for -1 yards and missed wide open targets.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) scrambles with the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While head coach Pat Narduzzi saying that Geriner would remain the starter after the game, it wouldn't be the first time he changed his mind leading up to the next game. Last year, Narduzzi claimed he was sticking with quarterback Eli Holstein to play in Week 5 against Boston College, before giving then-true freshman Mason Heintschel the starting spot.

It was a gamble that paid off, as Heintschel has gone on to be one of Pitt's best young quarterbacks, but him being out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear has put the coaching staff in a tough position.

Corey Dailey

Dailey is a four-star, 6'6 recruit from Texas, starting at Seguin High School for four years straight. He set school records in total touchdowns, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and total yards. These accolades named him the No. 13 quarterback in the country for his class by 247Sports.

Dailey graduated high school early to enroll in Pitt in Jan 2026. He hasn't appeared on most depth charts, but he has gotten action. At the end of the blowout win over Bucknell, Narduzzi had Dailey go out and lead a drive rather than take a knee. On that drive, the freshman threw for 57 yards and a touchdown on three-of-five pass attempts.

"We need to see him play," Narduzzi said about letting Dailey lead his own drive. That decision was clearly a good one, as now there is some in-game film of Dailey to look at.

Playing against Bucknell's backups will be a lot different than playing against an ACC school's starting defense, though. While Boston College may be 2-3 on the season, they will still be a tough out for a freshman quarterback making his starting debut.

With the fifth-year senior Geriner, the coaching staff likely already knows his abilities and limits. With the true freshman Dailey, there's a lot left to be seen that could either save Pitt's season or leave the coaching staff scrambling for more answers.

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