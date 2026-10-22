Pitt OC Addresses QB Situation Ahead of Miami Matchup

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are in a difficult quarterback situation, and with five games left in 2026, they have to make the right decision going forward.

Pitt sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL in the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5, ending his promising season.

The Panthers have since gone with fifth-year Holden Geriner, who started in the 21-17 loss to North Carolina at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6, and freshman Corey Dailey, who started in the 27-21 road defeat to Boston College in Week 7.

Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell has worked with both quarterbacks extensively and has the tough challenge of helping them lead the team to wins the rest of the way, starting off with No. 1 Miami on the road in Week 8.

Why Pitt Went With Dailey Against Boston College

Geriner struggled against the Tar Heels, who completed 27-of-44 passes for 219 yards and threw two interceptions in a poor loss at home in a game the Panthers should've won.

Dailey looked great initially, completing a 75-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks on the first pass of the game, but then went 10-for-24 for 118 yards and two interceptions afterwards.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell said that they looked at who was best in practice for who would start against Boston College, praising both quarterbacks, but that Dailey has great potential and they thought he was the right choice for that game.

"Yeah, I mean, we looked at it off of, you know, where we were at in practice and really who we thought practiced the best, but also, we have a lot of faith in Holden," Bell said to the media on Oct. 21.

"I mean, we think he operates at a really high level. He's going to give us a chance in every game he plays just because I think he understands exactly what we want and he operates at a high level.

"But, you know, Corey's got a high ceiling. We really believe that. You look at around college football, I think there's only two freshman quarterbacks that are actually playing and I don't know if they're playing, you know, exceptional. They're playing okay.

"And for a true freshman that has ability, we think he has a high ceiling and we think he can make a lot of big-time throws and plays. Like I said, we just thought he was the best part for that game and our game plan that we had that game for us to go be successful."

Why He Keeps Faith in Corey Dailey

Dailey was a top recruit coming out of high school: a four-star recruit out of Seguin, Texas, close to San Antonio, and who stands 6-foot-6.

While his body isn't quite where it needs to be, Dailey was an exceptional athlete and it showed on the football field, making great plays with his arm and legs, which drew him to Bell.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) warms up before the start of a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell is confident that Dailey will grow into the NFL quarterback he sees him becoming and also how important the experience he gained from that loss to Boston College will help him out going forward.

"I mean, you know, we obviously know, coach's son. You saw it within the first five throws. I mean, super arm talented. We think he can make all the NFL throws, all the throws.

"And we know his body. I mean, in two years from now, you know, Corey Dailey's going to be a 230-pound kid. I mean, you know, he's 200 pounds right now. He's already gained 20 pounds since he's been here.

"So, you know, just knew that he was a really good athlete and that he has a high ceiling. And we just love the way that he competes. He's a tough kid. And obviously there's things to learn, but the only way you're going to learn, right, is to get experience.

"And, you know, college football's fast and that was a great experience for him. Now he knows exactly what it feels like. And like, man, this is what I need to work on. These are the things that I need to do that I didn't do well in this game, whether it's my feet or stepping up in the pocket and those things.

"And the only way to really experience that is, you can do it out here in practice, but can you do it live in the game? And that was great for him."

Making the Right QB Decision for the Rest of the Season

Pitt has five games remaining in 2026 and currently sits 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

The Panthers won't make the College Football Playoff and likely won't have a shot at an ACC Title, unless they pull of some wild five-game winning streak, which means them overcoming the top-ranked Hurricanes.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) warms up before the start of a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a dilemma for the Pitt coaching staff, who have to decide to go with either Geriner, who didn't show what was needed in a backup and is in his final collegiate season, or with Dailey, who is still raw and learning how to play the game at a much higher level.

Bell and the coaches will sit down, go through the tape on each player, and decide who will be the best option for them winning games now and in the future.

"Yeah, that's huge," Bell said about having game tape on both quarterbacks. "I think for us, we're always trying to find a way to be the best, right? Like, I don't want to just have an average offense. I want to go out and score points and win games, right? And so I think that was one of the biggest reasons why. It's like, you know, now we know what we got.

"You want to know what you have in the quarterback room, right? And be able to make the right decision so you can go try to win games, you know? You don't want to be lingering and thinking about what you might have and what you don't have, right? Who gives us the best chance to win?

"And now you've seen them both in games, and depending on what type of offense we want to be these next five or six games. Who do we want to be, and where do we want to be at the end of the season?

"Because technically, you want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season, and obviously, we've got to make the right decision to be able to try to go do that and win games."