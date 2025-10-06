Pitt QB Earns ACC Honor in Stellar Debut
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel had thrown four passes in his college career before his start against Boston College over the weekend.
Most never would have guessed that watching him play against Boston College, or that he's an 18-year-old true freshman, but he's just getting his college career started - as well as his accolades.
The ACC named Heintschel as the Rookie of the Week for his performance in a 48-7 win.
"I think did a heck of a job," head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the win. "He got the ball out. We moved the sticks. We got 40 minutes time of possession. I don't know how many three-and-outs we had. We moved the ball. We had the ball in our possession. I thought he delivered the ball. He made good decisions. The biggest thing is we didn't turn the ball over. When you don't turn the ball over, you've got a chance to win football games. A week ago, we're minus five with two special teams mistakes and interceptions."
Heintschel, who was inserted into the lineup over incumbent starter Eli Holstein, was sensational. He completed 30-of-41 pass attempts for 323 yards and four touchdowns - and more importantly, he picked up the win.
“I’m just glad to walk into here and get a dub," Heintschel said after the win. "It’s important for me that we win games here, and just doing anything that I can, just doing my job to help us win those games, is important for me. 100%.”
Heintschel was composed and in control against Boston College, running offensive coordinator Kade Bell's offense to a T. It was the kind of performance that put wind in the sails of many Pitt fans.
But with Florida State on the schedule this weekend, on the road, and a tougher slate to close out the season, Heintschel has a lot of work to do. As seen last season, when Holstein earned a handful of Rookie of the Week honors, college football comes at you quickly.
Still, it was a near-perfect debut for Heintschel, and he will have the chance to prove he's not just a flash in the pan over the next seven games.
