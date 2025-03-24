Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Defense
Javon McIntyre
Donovan McMillon recorded 220 total tackles over his two seasons at Pitt, including 115 combined tackles last year.
That’s a lot of takedowns to replace. While Pitt is well-equipped at the linebacker position while cornerbacks Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum return, Randy Bates needs to retool the back end following the loss of McMillon and P.J. O’Brien.
Look for Javon McIntyre to be a key component as the Pitt staff reconfigures the position. He showed an aggressive style last year, finishing sixth in the defense with 51 total tackles, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery as he rotated with O’Brien.
McIntyre has an opportunity to solidify a starting role and to fill the large shoes McMillon left behind.
Braylan Lovelace
Last season as a true sophomore, Braylan Lovelace served as a quality apprentice under veteran mike linebacker Brandon George. While the senior ‘backer recorded 80 total tackles in his final campaign in Pittsburgh, Lovelace was right behind him.
In fact, although Lovelace wasn’t nearly as experienced as George, he was clearly more athletic. It added up to more than 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, and more on the season.
This fall, Pitt returns star linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles on the edges. Although he wasn’t as talented as the other two, George was the heart of the defense last year. Lovelace has an opportunity to rekindle that fire heading into Year Three.
It’s up to the mike linebacker to keep the defense on the tracks. It seems he’s up for the challenge, based on his press conference comments last week.
“It's a nice role to have, honestly…the leader of the defense,” Lovelace said. “So, it's something that I want to (have) on my plate.
“You've got to take care of the whole defense. I've got to get the front set. I've got to get the blitz directions, all that, take off, blitzes, checks, everything. So, it's a big vocal part…I've got to take charge of everybody.”
He sure does. Louis and Biles are enough to create a solid linebacker group. Lovelace could push that unit over the top arguably the best in the ACC if he can ascend as a junior.
Isaiah Neal
Jimmy Scott is back. Sean FitzSimmons is too.
Look for those two veterans to generate a lot of pressure and run stuffs this season. It’s too bad for Randy Bates that promising freshman Sincere Edwards transferred back home to a Florida school. And that’s part of why Isaiah Neal is an important piece of the puzzle.
Only time will tell what incoming transfers like Joey Zelinsky and Jaeden Moore will bring to the table. In the meantime, the Pitt defensive front could use a boost from its redshirt sophomore.
In his first season of action, Neal recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one-and-a-half sacks in 2024. The Pitt defense needs more from Neal in Year Three.
