Pitt Panthers Toughest Opponents in 2025
With spring ball underway, let’s take a look at the four most challenging matchups on the 2025-26 schedule for the Pitt Panthers.
#1 Notre Dame
Notre Dame is deep and very talented at quarterback with Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey vying to replace Riley Leonard.
Star running back Jeremiyah Love returns with dangerous backup Jadarian Price behind the always-strong Irish O-Line. Jaden Greathouse recorded 233 receiving yards and three scores over the last two bowl games. He’s one of two returning starters alongside Virginia transfer Malachi Fields (55 - 805 - 5 TD in ‘24).
Defensively, several underclassmen emerged last season, especially at linebacker (Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa). They’ll generate plays but there could be weaknesses throughout the middle, losing interior starters (Howard Cross, Rylie Mills) and safety Xavier Watts.
Leonard Moore became a Freshman All-American by filling in for superstar Benjamin Morrison. His starting cornerback counterpart Christian Gray returns with Alabama slot defender DeVonta Smith and dowhill slugger Adon Shuler returning at safety.
Pitt faces a mighty challenge across the board.
#2 Louisville
All four of Louisville’s losses last season had margins of seven points or less.
Tyler Shough is out, but Jeff Brohm made a big score landing USC’s Miller Moss. While leading receiver Ja’Corey Brooks is off to the NFL, Louisville returns Chris Bell who recorded over 700 receiving yards last season, and there’s help from the portal.
Don’t forget the Cardinals return breakout running back Isaac Brown who scampered for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns last season (7.1 ypc).
Louisville lost key defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte and Thor Griffin but Brohm & Co. added a whopping 20 players from the transfer portal, and some who fill the holes are bound to have breakout seasons.
#3 Miami
Superstar quarterback Cam Ward is out, and so are his favorite weapons in receivers Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Isaiah Horton, tight end Elijah Arroyo, and running back Cameron Martinez.
What’s to worry about here?
First, although it’s a home game versus the Hurricanes, it’s the final contest of the season (Nov. 29) that follows Notre Dame at home (Nov. 15) and Georgia Tech on the road (Nov. 22).
Also, assuming he returns in full form from injury, Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck is a high-quality investment. LSU transfer receiver CJ Daniels was one of the best receivers in the portal, and Francis Mauigoa is projected to be the best O-Lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft.
If the pieces fall into place, Miami could hang a lot of points in 2025.
#4 West Virginia
While West Virginia isn’t necessarily considered a potential powerhouse, three factors should concern Pitt fans:
- The return of head coach Rich Rodriguez could add some fuel to the fire.
- The September 13 matchup will be Pitt’s first true test following Duquesne (Aug. 30) and Central Michigan (Sept. 6).
- It’s an intense, heated rivalry that always increases the temperature, and this one’s on the road.
West Virginia returns senior quarterback Nicco Marchiol who has new receivers in tow. Cam Vaughn followed Coach Rodriguez over from Jacksonville State where he recorded over 800 receiving yards last season. At Idaho State, Jeff Weimer notched 75 catches for over 1,000 yards in 2024.
Marchiol may have weakened protection, though, due in large part to the loss of Wyatt Milum.
Although the Mountaineers lost key defenders in Aubrey Burks (S), Sean Martin (DL), and Ty French (LB), West Virginia added key transfers and should be solid on defense.
