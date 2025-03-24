Pitt Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will not have one of their forwards back for next season, as they have left the program.
Redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr. spoke with The Portal Report and said that he is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. Former Pitt player Ryan Murphy will serve as his agent.
Barnes hails from Cleveland and played for Brush High School in Lyndhurst Ohio. He averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior, earning an Honorable Mention OPSWA Northeast Lakes All-District selection and was a News Herald Second Team All-Star pick.
He was a consensus three-star in the Class of 2023, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 9 recruit in Ohio and No, 76 small forward, Rivals ranking him No. 36 at his position and ESPN ranking him No. 8 in Ohio, the No. 50 small forward and No. 33 in the Midwest Region.
He chose Pitt over a number of offers, including Miami and Cleveland State, joining a class with star guards in Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington.
Barnes didn't play his freshman season, as head coach Jeff Capel chose to redshirt him.
He played in just eight games for Panthers this season, all victories. He scored one basket, a 3-pointer in the 93-67 win over the Boston College Eagles at home in the regular season finale on March 8.
Barnes is the first player to enter the transfer portal for Pitt after an incredibly disappointing season.
The Panthers started 12-2 and 3-0 in the ACC, came in at No. 5 in the inital NET Rankings, but would suffer three losing streaks of four games and finished 17-15 record and 8-12 in the ACC with a first round exit from the ACC Tournament.
They would decline any postseason opportunites and instead focused on improving the roster for next season.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers have returning scholarship forwards in Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Guillermo Diaz Graham
Forward Jorge Diaz Graham
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Jaland Lowe
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Amsal Delalić
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
