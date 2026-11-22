The Pitt Panthers put on a terrible offensive display and picked up their fifth loss of the season after falling to the Louisville Cardinals 42-10.

A close game at halftime quickly became out of reach as Pitt's offense couldn't do anything while the Cardinals took advantage of their worn-down defense.

The defense definitely tried, contributing Pitt's only touchdown of the game on a fumble return in the second quarter.

Pitt's only field goal of the game, a 57-yarder from kicker Antonio Chadha, came after linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. ran an interception 43 yards to good field position.

The defense made three sacks, six tackles-for-losses, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Pitt's offense giving the ball back to the Cardinals so often just caused the defense to be exhausted from having to be on the field so much that they eventually fell apart.

Offensive Woes Plague Pitt Again

After Pitt only put up ten points in a loss to Florida State with freshman quarterback Corey Dailey in Week 11, fifth-year backup Holden Geriner returning for this game from injury was welcomed.

Unfortunately, Geriner had his worst game in a Pitt uniform, finishing with just 80 passing yards, two interceptions, negative-seven rushing yards and took two sacks.

The play calling under OC Kade Bell has been questioned this season, but Geriner also missed open targets and just made poor decisions.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As the game got out of hand, Geriner was benched for Dailey in the third quarter. Dailey went 3-for-8 on pass attempts for 22 yards, not making much of an improvement.

Pitt's offense finished with 150 total yards, by far their lowest all season, only eight first downs, 2-of-13 on third-down attempts and put no points on the board.

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (13) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt in the Midst of a Lost Season

After starting quarterback Mason Heintschel was ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, it was obvious that Pitt's ceiling for what they could achieve was much lower.

But, going from a 5-0 start to scoring just ten points in back-to-back losses is pretty inexcusable.

Since Week 5, the only team Pitt has beaten was 2-7 Georgia Tech in Week 9, the worst team in the ACC.

Luckily for Pitt, they end the regular season playing the second worst team in the ACC, 3-7 Cal.

This last game will be a chance to at least guarantee a seven-win regular season, finishing with more wins than losses.

Pitt still has the bowl game, but it will be against a team that's at least decent, something they have struggled against.

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) celebrates after an interception against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect